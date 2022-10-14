News
Isn't Sanjana As Beautiful As Queen Damayanti?

Isn't Sanjana As Beautiful As Queen Damayanti?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 14, 2022 12:20 IST
Queen Damayanti's beauty is arresting. 

You'll find her reference in several literary sources. 

She is the celebrated artist Raja Ravi Varma's muse.

Designer Anju Modi pays tribute to this intelligent and noble woman with her eponymously named collection, Damayanti

IMAGE: Clad in an exquisite hand-embroidered silk sari, Sanjana Sanghi turns into Damayanti. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinhani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The Dil Bechara actress makes a pretty picture as she aces a vibrant palette of colours. 

 

IMAGE: Does this look remind you of Raja Ravi Varma's iconic painting, Damayanti And Hamsa

 

IMAGE: The pioneer of modern Indian art, Raja Ravi Varma was the inspiration for Anju Modi's collection.  

 

IMAGE: Steeped in tradition, each outfit gracefully captured the essence of the artist's paintings. 

 

IMAGE: The silhouettes have been designed using high-quality cellulose fibres made from wood chips and wood pulp.

 

IMAGE: The eco-friendly drapes reflected an old-world charm while honouring Anju's vast body of work. 

 

IMAGE: What a spectacular collection, Anju!

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
