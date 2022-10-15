News
Hey Kareena, what do you think of Jenaya's look?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, MAYUR SANAP and AFSAR DAYATAR
Last updated on: October 15, 2022 16:08 IST
Meet the best dressed, off-ramp cuties at the FDCI x LFW Fashion Week.

LFW

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"I'm very excited to be here as this is my first fashion week," says Jenaya Desai (above), a fashion student and stylist who is enamoured by Poo, Kareena Kapoor's stylish character from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

"I'm wearing a halter neck jumpsuit with a plunging neckline," she says about her wine-coloured outfit.

"It's backless because Poo (referring to Kareena Kapoor from K3G) said it is BACKLESS!

"My style is chaotic, chic and messy. My outfit didn't even have a neck; I made it last night.

"Tiny shiny sunglasses are a big no no that's not my vibe. I like my big Kareena Kapoor sunglasses." 

 

Pooja Miglani

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"I'm not a very colourful person but, today, I wanted to experiment with colours because of the season," says Pooja Miglani, a makeup artiste who owns a multi-designer store in Jaipur.

"I'm usually into nudes and whites and like to wear well-fitted clothes."

Breaking down her outfit, she says, "Lime green is a very catchy colour and I have layered it with a denim jacket just to feel at ease.

"I'm meeting a lot of designers here, so I also wanted to be comfortable. Comfort is very important for me."

Like Malaika Arora, Pooja agrees that minimalism is key: "Do not over-accessorise. Going overboard with jewellery is a big no no."

"I have seen girls wearing beautiful dresses but they tend to accessorise a lot.

"Instead, keep it simple with a statement jacket, handbag or shoes."

 

Drishti Grover believes "fashion should make you feel comfortable and happy."

The 20-year-old aces casual dressing in her go-to ripped jeans, paired here with a simple cropped top.

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

 

Former TV anchor Sugandha Kedia is now a fashion entrepreneur and owns a multi-designer store.

She believes that the clothes you wear are a way to "express and communicate".

Explaining the details of her luxe look, she says, "This corset from Zara priced Rs 8,000; the Chanel chain is priced Rs 1,00,000 and the Versace watch costs Rs 80,000."

 

How do you smartly accessorise your comfy cargo pants for a glamorous fashion outing?

Shristy Dixit chose to go with a bikini top and a chunky silver necklace.

 

Saachi Bhasin Daga, who's come from Kolkata to Mumbai for the fashion week, believes a "smile is a girl's best fashion accessory".

The 25-year-old, who got married recently, reveals she wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga for her wedding.

She tells us how she put together this shimmery, chic look for LFW.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI, MAYUR SANAP and AFSAR DAYATAR
