DATING Advice From Malaika!

Photograph: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Earlier this year, when Arjun Kapoor strode the ramp for good friend and designer Kunal Rawal, his biggest cheerleader, sitting in the front row, was none other than his girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

The two made their relationship official in 2019 and have been going strong since.

At the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, when Malaika walked the runway for Limerick, everyone wanted to know if Arjun was there.

While her boyfriend was missing in action, Mala didn't hesitate to reveal her tips for a long-lasting relationship.

Her No 1 piece of advice is to "follow your heart".

According to her, one needs to "be open and adventurous".

And, if everything else fails, "get on a dating app," she says firmly.

The 12 year gap between Arjun and Malaika has raised eyebrows, but the two seem really comfortable with each other.

They have often attributed the success of their relationship to their friendship.

Surprisingly, Arjun is not the only Kapoor Malaika loves.

When quizzed about the most fashionable actors in B-Town, she immediately mentioned her close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan and soon-to-be daddy Ranbir Kapoor.

Malaika also had some suggestions for women who love to dress.

"Don't over-accessorise. The more you downplay the accessories, the nicer it is."

As for her Diwali plans, she revealed that her birthday falls on Diwali this year. "I'm pretty excited!" she smiled.