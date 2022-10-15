News
There's Something Magical About Masoom

There's Something Magical About Masoom

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 15, 2022 13:29 IST
She came. She walked. She conquered.

Fashion influencer Masoom Minawala walked confidently down the runway, cradling her baby bump and smashing stereotypes.

IMAGE: Masoom's winning all-white gown featured a corset-style strapless bodice and a flowing skirt. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Her baby bump hid shyly behind layers of fabric, but the glow on her face was unmissable. 

 

IMAGE: The blooming flowers on chiffon gowns were symbolic of empowerment. 

 

IMAGE: Reha Sukheja has her pretty-in-red moment. 

 

IMAGE: Flirty femme fatale! A pleated white and red mini with a ruched bodice that's too cute to handle.

 

IMAGE: This whimsical tiered gown looked like dream on the ramp.

 

IMAGE: Designers Gauri and Nainika's Midnight Botanica collection celebrated the power of womanhood and they couldn't have asked for a lovelier showstopper. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
