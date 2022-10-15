There's Something Magical About Masoom

She came. She walked. She conquered.
Fashion influencer Masoom Minawala walked confidently down the runway, cradling her baby bump and smashing stereotypes.
IMAGE: Masoom's winning all-white gown featured a corset-style strapless bodice and a flowing skirt. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Her baby bump hid shyly behind layers of fabric, but the glow on her face was unmissable.
IMAGE: The blooming flowers on chiffon gowns were symbolic of empowerment.
IMAGE: Reha Sukheja has her pretty-in-red moment.
IMAGE: Flirty femme fatale! A pleated white and red mini with a ruched bodice that's too cute to handle.
IMAGE: This whimsical tiered gown looked like dream on the ramp.
IMAGE: Designers Gauri and Nainika's Midnight Botanica collection celebrated the power of womanhood and they couldn't have asked for a lovelier showstopper.