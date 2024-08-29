News
La Tomatina: The Battle of Tomatoes

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
August 29, 2024 17:27 IST
Glimpses from the La Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2024.

Known to be the biggest food fight in the world, La Tomatina features participants throwing tomatoes at each other, which movie goers may be familiar from watching Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

 

IMAGE: A participant lies in tomato pulp at the annual La Tomatina festival in Bunol. All photographs: Eva Manez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another participant does likewise.

 

IMAGE: Tourists immersed in tomato pulp.

 

IMAGE: A participant covered in tomato pulp looks pleased, doesn't she?

 

IMAGE: Is that an Indian sitting in tomato pulp?

 

IMAGE: Participants take a selfie.

 

IMAGE: Local residents look out from a window covered in tomato pulp.

 

IMAGE: Participants at La Tomatina in Bunol, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A local resident cleans the area outside his home of tomato pulp.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
