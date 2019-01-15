PHOTOS: No Pants Subway Ride returns

January 15, 2019 08:03 IST

Hundreds of commuters took part in the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride on Sunday in New York, United States.

The event is part of the worldwide No Pants Subway Ride, which began in New York in 2002 and has since spread to more than 60 cities across the globe.

Here’s what it looked like.

Participants ride the F subway line during the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York city. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images

Participants from 24 cities take off their pants in the annual event arranged by Improv Everywhere a New York city based comedy collective. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images

Organisers of the event say there's no aim other than to have some fun. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images

Participants in their underwear act nonchalantly as they travel on the Underground. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images

This man looks pretty stylish, other than the fact that he has no pants! Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images

Participants brave the cold as they take part in the event. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images

Fellow subway riders must have got quite a show when the pranksters hopped on the subway. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images

Striped, solids and prints... Underwears of all kind were on display. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images

This guy doesn't stop at underwear. He's wearing stockings and garters too. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Have no pants? No worries! Cops are indifferent to the participants of the event Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

The one rule of the event is to keep your underwear PG — you’re trying to make people laugh, not shield their children’s eyes. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters