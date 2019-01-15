PHOTOS: No Pants Subway Ride returns

Hundreds of commuters took part in the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride on Sunday in New York, United States.
The event is part of the worldwide No Pants Subway Ride, which began in New York in 2002 and has since spread to more than 60 cities across the globe.
Here’s what it looked like.
Participants ride the F subway line during the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York city. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images
Participants from 24 cities take off their pants in the annual event arranged by Improv Everywhere a New York city based comedy collective. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images
Organisers of the event say there's no aim other than to have some fun. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images
Participants in their underwear act nonchalantly as they travel on the Underground. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images
This man looks pretty stylish, other than the fact that he has no pants! Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images
Participants brave the cold as they take part in the event. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images
Fellow subway riders must have got quite a show when the pranksters hopped on the subway. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images
Striped, solids and prints... Underwears of all kind were on display. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images
This guy doesn't stop at underwear. He's wearing stockings and garters too. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters
Have no pants? No worries! Cops are indifferent to the participants of the event Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters
The one rule of the event is to keep your underwear PG — you’re trying to make people laugh, not shield their children’s eyes. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters
So we ask you, dear readers, would you go pantless in public? Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters
