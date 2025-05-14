Kushi, Sanjana, Zaara Are Making A Statement With...

When it comes to fashion, the details make all the difference.

While outfits can dazzle, it's the nails often steal the spotlight.

Here are some fabulous fashionistas and their even more fabulous nail game:

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin plum-hued nails complement her embellished gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela takes her love for gold to a whole new level. Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor's nails are a splash of OTT magic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: At the Vivienne Westwood fashion show, Huma Qureshi made an extravagant fashion statement with her dripping red nails. Photograph: Kind courtesy Who Wore What When/Instagram

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa knows that when the outfit whispers, the nails can definitely sing in 3D Kawaii fantasy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

IMAGE: To celebrate her 21st birthday, Saiee M Manjrekar wore grown-up black; yep, that included her nails. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee M Manjrekar/Instagram

IMAGE: For those who prefer a more practical approach, Sanjana Sanghi opts for nail armour instead of nail polish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

