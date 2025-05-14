HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Kushi, Sanjana, Zaara Are Making A Statement With...

Kushi, Sanjana, Zaara Are Making A Statement With...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 14, 2025 12:47 IST

x

When it comes to fashion, the details make all the difference.

While outfits can dazzle, it's the nails often steal the spotlight.

Here are some fabulous fashionistas and their even more fabulous nail game:

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin plum-hued nails complement her embellished gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Urvashi Rautela

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela takes her love for gold to a whole new level. Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor's nails are a splash of OTT magic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Huma Qureshi

IMAGE: At the Vivienne Westwood fashion show, Huma Qureshi made an extravagant fashion statement with her dripping red nails. Photograph: Kind courtesy Who Wore What When/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa knows that when the outfit whispers, the nails can definitely sing in 3D Kawaii fantasy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

 

Saiee M Manjrekar

IMAGE: To celebrate her 21st birthday, Saiee M Manjrekar wore grown-up black; yep, that included her nails. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee M Manjrekar/Instagram

 

Sanjana Sanghi

IMAGE: For those who prefer a more practical approach, Sanjana Sanghi opts for nail armour instead of nail polish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka, Kriti, Lilly Have Nailed This Trend...
Priyanka, Kriti, Lilly Have Nailed This Trend...
Bright, Bold, Beautiful Bhagyashri
Bright, Bold, Beautiful Bhagyashri
Shalini, Aditi, Pooja Are Not Just Wearing Bikinis....
Shalini, Aditi, Pooja Are Not Just Wearing Bikinis....
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!
Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy
Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kohli's No Butter Chicken Diet Explained

webstory image 2

Vintage Kashmir: Portraits Of The Past

webstory image 3

7 Punjabi Recipes You Cannot Live Without

VIDEOS

Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with his signature swag and tight security1:01

Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with his signature...

Anushka-Virat back in Mumbai after visiting Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan1:01

Anushka-Virat back in Mumbai after visiting Premanand...

Latest visuals: All gates of Baglihar dam on Chenab closed1:19

Latest visuals: All gates of Baglihar dam on Chenab closed

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD