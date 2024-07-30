Manu Bhaker Is Winning Hearts!

Manu Bhaker's name is on every Indian's lips today.
Not only did she create history on July 28 by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics -- she won a bronze in the 10m air pistol event -- she won a second bronze with Sarabjot Singh on July 30 in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
Manu's philosophy is simple: Khush raho, mast raho.
It's a philosophy the Olympic bronze medallist applies to her wardrobe as well, which is both happy and relatable.
On off-days, she likes to 'sleep till as long as I can, lay in the sun, paint, update my diary, do puzzles, read books, yoga, skin care and watch TV', along with wooing fans with her fashion choices.