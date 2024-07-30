News
Manu Bhaker Is Winning Hearts!

Manu Bhaker Is Winning Hearts!

By REDIFF STYLE
July 30, 2024 14:16 IST
Manu Bhaker's name is on every Indian's lips today.

Not only did she create history on July 28 by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics -- she won a bronze in the 10m air pistol event -- she won a second bronze with Sarabjot Singh on July 30 in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Manu's philosophy is simple: Khush rahomast raho.  

It's a philosophy the Olympic bronze medallist applies to her wardrobe as well, which is both happy and relatable. 

On off-days, she likes to 'sleep till as long as I can, lay in the sun, paint, update my diary, do puzzles, read books, yoga, skin care and watch TV', along with wooing fans with her fashion choices.  

IMAGE: Why should gym wear be boring? Manu has the perfect alternative to sweaty T-shirts. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The sequins twinkle like stars against the deep maroon background. 

 

IMAGE: Her flouncy summer dress will give any dull rainy day a bright lift. 

 

IMAGE: The white shirt acts as a great cover-up for the blush pink, insanely adorable teeny-weeny dress.
Don't miss the bracelet of fresh flowers. 

 

IMAGE: Like her sweet take on this pale green strappy number? 

 

IMAGE: Manu chills in a floral dress, which she accessorises with her pretty smile. 

REDIFF STYLE
