Salman Finally Returns To The Ramp For...

Designer Vikram Phadnis, who began his career as a fashion choreographer before finding his true calling as a designer, recently celebrated 35 years in fashion with a grand show that felt like a walk down memory lane.

From humble beginnings to dressing Bollywood's biggest stars, Vikram -- whose parents are doctors -- has carved his own niche.

The evening was a perfect tribute to his journey and it was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry.

In a fitting finale, the designer's old time friend, Salman Khan, turned showstopper and walked the runway in his inimitable style.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Salman wore a black Vikram Phadnis sherwani that had gold and red floral embroidered motifs.

Salman, who took to the ramp after a long time, took a bow with his friend.

Can Salman be anything except Salman? Watch

Video: ANI

Several actors and friends had come to cheer for the designer. Siddhanth Chaturvedi looked suave in a black sherwani worn with a white churidar and brown leather shoes.

Chunkey Pandey charmed in a pink jacket worn over a white shirt.

Ronit Roy was dapper in a well-fitted suit.

Taha Shah Badussha's choice of stripes deserves a thumbs up.

Vineet Kumar was his casual best in a button-down shirt and relaxed pants.

Sunny Kaushal opted for a white bandhgala.

Dino Morea, the OG supermodel, looked sharp in a blue suit.

Kunal Kapoor was also present at the event.