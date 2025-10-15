HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Salman Finally Returns To The Ramp For...

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 15, 2025 17:23 IST

Designer Vikram Phadnis, who began his career as a fashion choreographer before finding his true calling as a designer, recently celebrated 35 years in fashion with a grand show that felt like a walk down memory lane.

From humble beginnings to dressing Bollywood's biggest stars, Vikram -- whose parents are doctors -- has carved his own niche.

The evening was a perfect tribute to his journey and it was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry.

In a fitting finale, the designer's old time friend, Salman Khan, turned showstopper and walked the runway in his inimitable style.

Salman Khan walks for Vikram Phadnis's celebration of fashion and cinema

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Salman wore a black Vikram Phadnis sherwani that had gold and red floral embroidered motifs.

 

Salman Khan walks for Vikram Phadnis's celebration of fashion and cinema

Salman, who took to the ramp after a long time, took a bow with his friend.

 

Can Salman be anything except Salman? Watch

Video: ANI

 

Salman Khan walks for Vikram Phadnis's celebration of fashion and cinema

Several actors and friends had come to cheer for the designer. Siddhanth Chaturvedi looked suave in a black sherwani worn with a white churidar and brown leather shoes.

 

Salman Khan walks for Vikram Phadnis's celebration of fashion and cinema

Chunkey Pandey charmed in a pink jacket worn over a white shirt.

 

Salman Khan walks for Vikram Phadnis's celebration of fashion and cinema

Ronit Roy was dapper in a well-fitted suit.

 

Salman Khan walks for Vikram Phadnis's celebration of fashion and cinema

Taha Shah Badussha's choice of stripes deserves a thumbs up. 

 

Salman Khan walks for Vikram Phadnis's celebration of fashion and cinema

Vineet Kumar was his casual best in a button-down shirt and relaxed pants.

 

Salman Khan walks for Vikram Phadnis's celebration of fashion and cinema

Sunny Kaushal opted for a white bandhgala

 

Salman Khan walks for Vikram Phadnis's celebration of fashion and cinema

Dino Morea, the OG supermodel, looked sharp in a blue suit. 

 

Salman Khan walks for Vikram Phadnis's celebration of fashion and cinema

Kunal Kapoor was also present at the event.

