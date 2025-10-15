What Were Taapsee, Shalini, Alizeh Celebrating?

Vikram Phadnis completed 35 years in the fashion industry and his celebration wasn't just a party; it was a full-blown glam parade.

The he cocktail looks did not disappoint -- think shimmer, statement cuts and silhouettes that charmed.

The stars showed up ready to sparkle and, honestly, they delivered.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s sequinned black midi and diamond choker were perfect cocktail inspo.

Taapsee Pannu gave cocktail dressing a twist in a sheer black sari, corset blouse, gloves and belt.

Shalini Passi went all-out shimmer in a white sequinned gown and shiny black metallic bag.

Bipasha Basu, in a printed top, dhoti-style red pants and flowy cape with balloon sleeves, was cocktail done comfy.

Alizeh Agnihotri’s gown, with its floral corset flowing into a sequinned skirt, was the perfect mix of soft romance and cocktail sparkle.

Ameesha Patel nailed cocktail sari draping in a sheer champagne number with a strapless bralette blouse. The red lips added just the right pop of colour.

Shibani Dandekar kept it sleek in a white-and-gold midi -- simple, shiny and perfect for an easy cocktail win.

Esha Deol looked like a floating angel in a sheer shimmery white gown with bell sleeves.

Aditi Govitrikar was in celebration mode in a white bodycon with silver fringes, perfectly styled with a gold clutch for a contrasting touch.

Natasa Stankovic kept it classy in a strapless black satin gown with gathered detailing and a sultry front slit.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff