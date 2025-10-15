What Were Taapsee, Shalini, Alizeh Celebrating?

Vikram Phadnis completed 35 years in the fashion industry and his celebration wasn't just a party; it was a full-blown glam parade.
The he cocktail looks did not disappoint -- think shimmer, statement cuts and silhouettes that charmed.
The stars showed up ready to sparkle and, honestly, they delivered.
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s sequinned black midi and diamond choker were perfect cocktail inspo.
Taapsee Pannu gave cocktail dressing a twist in a sheer black sari, corset blouse, gloves and belt.
Shalini Passi went all-out shimmer in a white sequinned gown and shiny black metallic bag.
Bipasha Basu, in a printed top, dhoti-style red pants and flowy cape with balloon sleeves, was cocktail done comfy.
Alizeh Agnihotri’s gown, with its floral corset flowing into a sequinned skirt, was the perfect mix of soft romance and cocktail sparkle.
Ameesha Patel nailed cocktail sari draping in a sheer champagne number with a strapless bralette blouse. The red lips added just the right pop of colour.
Shibani Dandekar kept it sleek in a white-and-gold midi -- simple, shiny and perfect for an easy cocktail win.
Esha Deol looked like a floating angel in a sheer shimmery white gown with bell sleeves.
Aditi Govitrikar was in celebration mode in a white bodycon with silver fringes, perfectly styled with a gold clutch for a contrasting touch.
Natasa Stankovic kept it classy in a strapless black satin gown with gathered detailing and a sultry front slit.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
