HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » What Were Taapsee, Shalini, Alizeh Celebrating?

What Were Taapsee, Shalini, Alizeh Celebrating?

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 15, 2025 14:38 IST

x

Vikram Phadnis completed 35 years in the fashion industry and his celebration wasn't just a party; it was a full-blown glam parade.

The he cocktail looks did not disappoint -- think shimmer, statement cuts and silhouettes that charmed.

The stars showed up ready to sparkle and, honestly, they delivered. 

Nushrratt Bharuccha Vikram Phadnis

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s sequinned black midi and diamond choker were perfect cocktail inspo.

 

Taapsee Pannu Vikram Phadnis

Taapsee Pannu gave cocktail dressing a twist in a sheer black sari, corset blouse, gloves and belt.

 

Shalini Passi Vikram Phadnis

Shalini Passi went all-out shimmer in a white sequinned gown and shiny black metallic bag.

 

Bipasha Basu Vikram Phadnis

Bipasha Basu, in a printed top, dhoti-style red pants and flowy cape with balloon sleeves, was cocktail done comfy.

 

Alizeh Agnihotri Vikram Phadnis

Alizeh Agnihotri’s gown, with its floral corset flowing into a sequinned skirt, was the perfect mix of soft romance and cocktail sparkle.

 

Ameesha Patel Vikram Phadnis

Ameesha Patel nailed cocktail sari draping in a sheer champagne number with a strapless bralette blouse. The red lips added just the right pop of colour.

 

Shibani Dandekar Vikram Phadnis

Shibani Dandekar kept it sleek in a white-and-gold midi -- simple, shiny and perfect for an easy cocktail win.

 

Esha Deol Vikram Phadnis

Esha Deol looked like a floating angel in a sheer shimmery white gown with bell sleeves.

 

Aditi Govitrikar Vikram Phadnis

Aditi Govitrikar was in celebration mode in a white bodycon with silver fringes, perfectly styled with a gold clutch for a contrasting touch.

 

Natasa Stankovic Vikram Phadnis

Natasa Stankovic kept it classy in a strapless black satin gown with gathered detailing and a sultry front slit.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff 

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Aditi, Vaani, Aneet: Vote For The Hottest Showstopper
Aditi, Vaani, Aneet: Vote For The Hottest Showstopper
Why Is Everyone Asking, 'Who's That Girl?'
Why Is Everyone Asking, 'Who's That Girl?'
Can't Afford Gold? Alia Bhatt's Glam Comes Cheaper
Can't Afford Gold? Alia Bhatt's Glam Comes Cheaper
Sahher Bamba Just Dropped The Perfect Cocktail Look
Sahher Bamba Just Dropped The Perfect Cocktail Look
Shalini Passi's Look Is Pure Cosmic Magic
Shalini Passi's Look Is Pure Cosmic Magic

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 2

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

VIDEOS

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar1:18

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali Bash1:04

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali...

LG India's MD Hong Ju Jeon Wins Hearts With Fluent Hindi Speech At Historic Stock Listing1:38

LG India's MD Hong Ju Jeon Wins Hearts With Fluent Hindi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO