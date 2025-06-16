HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead »  Afrah Sayed's Modish Take On Fashion

Afrah Sayed's Modish Take On Fashion

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 16, 2025 11:17 IST

x

Afrah Sayed, who seamlessly blends classic elegance with modern flair, is reprising her role as Nitya Naidu in the second season of the highly anticipated OTT series, Rana Naidu.

From vibrant psychedelic prints to chic bodycon dresses, Afrah's wardrobe showcases her experimental spirit.

Afrah Sayed

IMAGE: Forget the classic kohl-rimmed look -- Afrah Sayed is here to slay with smudged red eyeshadow that makes her hazel irises pop. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Afrah Sayed/Instagram

 

Afrah Sayed

IMAGE: A strappy black top, disco lips and gold hoops -- doesn't she look lovely?

 

Afrah Sayed

IMAGE: She rocks a psychedelic print top, denim jeans and a bomber jacket, accessorised with oversized sunnies.

 

Afrah Sayed

IMAGE: It’s a mirror selfie moment and she’s got that fab face card doin' its thing.

 

Afrah Sayed

IMAGE: Sitting cute and pretty in her fave signature printed dress.

 

Afrah Sayed

IMAGE: Who said normcore fashion can’t have a dash of fun?

 

Afrah Sayed

IMAGE: Afrah looks uber cool in her brat green three-piece ensemble.

 

Afrah Sayed

IMAGE: She floats into the scene in pink coordinates, letting her belt add the right amount of sparkle.

 

Afrah Sayed

IMAGE: She's all about style and comfort in the ribbed white bodycon dress.

Afrah Sayed

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Golden Girl Tejasswi Prakash!
Golden Girl Tejasswi Prakash!
Sonam Bajwa's Fun, Fabulous Style
Sonam Bajwa's Fun, Fabulous Style
That's How Much Diana, Khushi, Nora's Handbags Cost!
That's How Much Diana, Khushi, Nora's Handbags Cost!
Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
Rasha, Shanaya Mean Business!
Rasha, Shanaya Mean Business!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Beautiful Daddy Songs

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

VIDEOS

Delhi: 2 men, street dog die of electrocution in RK Puram0:35

Delhi: 2 men, street dog die of electrocution in RK Puram

Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 40 rescued2:19

Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 40 rescued

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert2:21

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD