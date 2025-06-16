Afrah Sayed's Modish Take On Fashion

Afrah Sayed, who seamlessly blends classic elegance with modern flair, is reprising her role as Nitya Naidu in the second season of the highly anticipated OTT series, Rana Naidu.

From vibrant psychedelic prints to chic bodycon dresses, Afrah's wardrobe showcases her experimental spirit.

IMAGE: Forget the classic kohl-rimmed look -- Afrah Sayed is here to slay with smudged red eyeshadow that makes her hazel irises pop. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Afrah Sayed/Instagram

IMAGE: A strappy black top, disco lips and gold hoops -- doesn't she look lovely?

IMAGE: She rocks a psychedelic print top, denim jeans and a bomber jacket, accessorised with oversized sunnies.

IMAGE: It’s a mirror selfie moment and she’s got that fab face card doin' its thing.

IMAGE: Sitting cute and pretty in her fave signature printed dress.

IMAGE: Who said normcore fashion can’t have a dash of fun?

IMAGE: Afrah looks uber cool in her brat green three-piece ensemble.

IMAGE: She floats into the scene in pink coordinates, letting her belt add the right amount of sparkle.

IMAGE: She's all about style and comfort in the ribbed white bodycon dress.

