Kriti, Mouni, Tamannaah Dare To...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
January 31, 2025 11:52 IST

Let's take a dive into the bold world of print-on-print.

While it's a fashion adventure that's definitely not for the faint-hearted, you can totally nail this boho-chic vibe with right styling.

Imagine a creative blend of colours and patterns -- sounds fun, right?

Here's how the stars do it.

Kritika Kamra

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra steps out in an anarkali that's bursting with vibrant designs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

 

Kangana Ranaut

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut goes retro and wears a red checked shirt with a floral sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon wows us as she teams an iconic Sonia Rykiel Queen of Knits sweater with a playful, colourful midi skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: She chooses curtain bangs and a coral pout to amp up her fashion ante. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Shweta Tripathi

IMAGE: Then there's Shweta Tripathi, who absolutely slays in her kitschcore patchwork print blouse and leheriya sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

 

Amyra Dastur

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur is graceful in a floral chiffon sari, striped blouse and statement jhumkas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia jazzes up a monochrome look by mixing stripes and polka dots -- who knew classic could be so exciting? Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Anushka Sen is all about those graffiti feels with her chequered patterns and artsy printed cover-up: pure street style heaven. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

 

Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: Preppy-meet-grunge as Sayani Gupta steps out in a plaid skirt and Doc Martens. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani G/Instagram

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Mouni Roy scorches your screen in a mix-and-match bikini and chic cover-up Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

SHRISTI SAHOO
