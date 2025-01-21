Deepika, Sobhita, Ananya Ace The Preppy Chic Trend

The fashion world is witnessing a resurgence of the preppy look -- a back-to-school aesthetic with a playful twist.

While it is rooted in American collegiate culture, this revamped version is polished, chic and sophisticated.

Think Doc Martens, cute skirts, plaids, pinstripes, houndstooth and gingham prints.

Our Bollywood babes embrace it in quirky ways.

IMAGE: Plaid and varsity vibes -- Sobhita Dhulipala gives us all the preppy inspiration we need. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday aces the prep school chic-meets-glam look like a true trendsetter in her a red sweater, khaki mini skirt and black socks and shoes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon offers boss babe vibes with a twist. Her style game gets top marks for this gingham check three-piece suit and eye-catching purple tie. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Checkmate! Pashmina Roshan rocks plaid like a true fashion queen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

IMAGE: Don't pinstripes look great on Sanya? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor proves chequered pattern blazers are forever fashion staples. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut is serving A+ fashion inspo with these beige tweed coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone brings fresh vibes to the houndstooth pattern. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Preppy with a desi twist is something Shilpa Shetty does with such ease. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

