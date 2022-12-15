Kriti, Janhvi, Sara's Red Carpet Moments

What does the Red Carpet like gliding above it?

Glittering garb for sure -- what excitement!

Sequins? Metallics? Why not.

Tickly feather trim... Oooo yes.

The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 offered an electrifying melange of all this.

IMAGE: Bollywood Thumbelina: A leaf-wrapped Janhvi Kapoor could easily have emerged from a flower minutes ago.

The Amit Aggarwal wonder was carefully crafted to show skin in the best locales.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: The diamante snowflake button kind of thingies possess a valuable role in keeping the bodice together. They do so deftly and Sara Ali Khan must have been the belle of the ball in this dress.

IMAGE: Disco queen or goddess in glitter? Sequins flowed off Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal's beaded jacket reminded us of Amitabh Bachchan from Saara Zamana. Did it for you too?

IMAGE: Ruffles. Monochrome. Satin. Halter-neck. Deep back. Glorious cleavage. Straps. Kiara Advani's gown had a bit of everything. And it wasn't too much. Time for some wolf whistles?

IMAGE: Nikki Tamboli's sheer shiny tube dress was a foliage fantasy.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana's lustrous jacket made fans go ufff!

IMAGE: Mumbai Wonder Woman: Think Tejasswi Prakash copied Angelina Jolie's style, especially her right leg-thrusting moment?

IMAGE: The dress sat so neatly you would be forgiven for thinking it was sprayed on. Any red carpet would be honoured to have Kriti Sanon stay on a little longer.

IMAGE: Blow a few seetiS if you think Kartik Aaryan's vest with the penguins running about on it was as cool as his swag.