News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Kriti, Janhvi, Sara's Red Carpet Moments

Kriti, Janhvi, Sara's Red Carpet Moments

By REDIFF STYLE
December 15, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What does the Red Carpet like gliding above it?

Glittering garb for sure -- what excitement!

Sequins? Metallics? Why not.

Tickly feather trim... Oooo yes.

The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 offered an electrifying melange of all this.  

IMAGE: Bollywood Thumbelina: A leaf-wrapped Janhvi Kapoor could easily have emerged from a flower minutes ago.
The Amit Aggarwal wonder was carefully crafted to show skin in the best locales.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The diamante snowflake button kind of thingies possess a valuable role in keeping the bodice together. They do so deftly and Sara Ali Khan must have been the belle of the ball in this dress.

 

IMAGE: Disco queen or goddess in glitter? Sequins flowed off Katrina Kaif.

 

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal's beaded jacket reminded us of Amitabh Bachchan from Saara Zamana. Did it for you too?

 

IMAGE: Ruffles. Monochrome. Satin. Halter-neck. Deep back. Glorious cleavage. Straps. Kiara Advani's gown had a bit of everything. And it wasn't too much. Time for some wolf whistles?

 

IMAGE: Nikki Tamboli's sheer shiny tube dress was a foliage fantasy.

 

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana's lustrous jacket made fans go ufff!

 

IMAGE: Mumbai Wonder Woman: Think Tejasswi Prakash copied Angelina Jolie's style, especially her right leg-thrusting moment?

 

IMAGE: The dress sat so neatly you would be forgiven for thinking it was sprayed on. Any red carpet would be honoured to have Kriti Sanon stay on a little longer.

 

IMAGE: Blow a few seetiS if you think Kartik Aaryan's vest with the penguins running about on it was as cool as his swag.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Pataakha Radhika Madan's Style
Pataakha Radhika Madan's Style
Colourful Desi Girl Kavveri Priiyam
Colourful Desi Girl Kavveri Priiyam
Wear White in Dec Like Disha, Soundarya
Wear White in Dec Like Disha, Soundarya
What's Special About French Sub Muani
What's Special About French Sub Muani
How France ended Morocco's dream run in Qatar
How France ended Morocco's dream run in Qatar
WC PIX: France beat Morocco to set up Argentina final
WC PIX: France beat Morocco to set up Argentina final
China got first 'jhatka' during Galwan: Ex-Army chief
China got first 'jhatka' during Galwan: Ex-Army chief

More like this

Wear Green Like Deepika, Suhana

Wear Green Like Deepika, Suhana

Gorgeous Lisa Turns Bride Again...

Gorgeous Lisa Turns Bride Again...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances