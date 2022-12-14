Wear Green Like Deepika, Suhana

Hesitant to wear green in late December lest you end up looking like a Christmas tree?

That's no reason to shy away from gorgeous green, a colour thats symbolises rebirth, renewal and immortality.

Aren't we all getting reborn in 2023?

And what's wrong with wearing a vibrant shade that evokes Noel charm.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone knows the magic of green well. That's why she has flaunts the rang in its many hues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: That's a blouse to die for. Too hot to handle, eh?

Tamannaah Bhatia's two-tone sari is classy too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Green polka-dotted jammies. Just what you need for the thand. Tapping into the hottest trend right now, Rakul Singh wears the co-ord set with attention-grabbing white sports shoes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Shimmering Shanaya Kapoor against twinkling Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Suhana Khan in cool-girl prints. Yes, please note they are green.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram