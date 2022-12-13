News
Colourful Desi Girl Kavveri Priiyam

Colourful Desi Girl Kavveri Priiyam

By REDIFF STYLE
December 13, 2022 17:14 IST
Kavveri Priiyam grew up in Bokaro, Jharkhand, and moved to Mumbai to become a model, but instead found roles for herself in television serials.

She calls herself 'the unconventional beauty', and it seems kajal and lipstick is all she needs to ensnare hearts.

A 'desi girl' with a 'head full of dreams & heart full of gratitude', her happy colour is evidently blue.

IMAGE: What's the most intriguing thing about this picture?
Sure, Kavveri looks maha cute.
Better is the unconventional background she decided to pose against. No pool or European ferris wheel or Goa stretch of sand for her.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kavveri Priiyam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Twilight. Mumbai skyscrapers. The double reflection. An evening silhouette so charming you'd want to stare at it all night.
Kavveri opts for much less as opposed to more in the eensie-weensie mini skirt and chota sa sleeveless cutout top.

 

IMAGE: The beaded trim is the prettiest feature of the jazzy printed ensemble. Cheery togs make for a bright day.

 

IMAGE: 'Chin up, buttercup': Kavveri goes the Andy Warhol-Roy Lichtenstein-pop-art route, clothes-wise, for a Malwani cuisine lunch date.

 

IMAGE: Like her Punjabi dolly mode as she perches atop a mean black machine?
Latex or pleather leggings elevate the embroidered kurti.

 

IMAGE: A rather different, softer-looking, Kaaveri. She re-wears the embroidered top over blue.

 

IMAGE: The actor is ready for some latka-jhatka.

 

IMAGE: VIBGYOR drama: Ankle boots and a rainbowy midi. 
 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
