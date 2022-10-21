Kriti Goes For Gold, Rakul Gives A Nod To Flower Power

As Diwali draws nigh, partywear needs to get more elaborate. Extra colourful.
A little desi.
And bahut glam.
Some Vitamin G from the best clotheshorses of the week.
IMAGE: The playful flowers, the tantalising cut-out top and the bouncy curls together are a heady romantic mixture and Rakul Singh smoulders.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram
IMAGE: The Purple Pussycat: The flowing metallic purple makes for a very sensual Alaya F.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers
IMAGE: Proper Deepavali Vibes: Kriti Sanon is certainly Diwali-taiyaar in an elegant goldwork sari that's having a party all on its own.
Simplicity is key here. The only thing distracting from the gorgeousness of the sari is her Eurumme scrunchie bracelet.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurumme
IMAGE: The contemporary Diwali look: Rashika Dugal& is swoonworthy in print-on-print separates with a touch of zari/bling at the cuffs.
The only other styling -- sleek hair and gold chandbalis.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Drishti & Zahabia
IMAGE: The straps criss-cross astonishingly to form a neckline that's more complex than Chandigarh's city grid. Aahana Kumra's printed Nikita Mhaisalkar maxi dress demands a twirl.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Mhaisalkar