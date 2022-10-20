News
Mouni, Kriti, Mrunal! Vote For The Hottest Showstopper

Mouni, Kriti, Mrunal! Vote For The Hottest Showstopper

By Rediff Get Ahead
October 20, 2022 08:50 IST
The celeb showstoppers at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week knocked it out of the park with their fabulous traditional styles. 

But which outfit had magnificent marked all over it?

Which showstopper did you love best?

Take the poll given below and vote for your favourite. 

IMAGE: Yami Gautam looked like a dream in a blush pink lehenga with exquisite floral motifs and an embroidered bustier. 
And she was not the only celeb to step out in flowers. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi wrapped herself in a garden of pink and red flowers and threw in some ruffles and sheer as well. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Just when we thought there could be nothing more stunning than Bhagyashree's sari, she teamed it with the perfect pair of metallic earrings and that beautiful smile. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Saiyami Kher could be easily mistaken for a yesteryear princess in her ivory silhouette. 
The jewellery and gorgeous curls were irresistible.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Sania Mirza's stunning off-white outfit is a great way to include some sheer and lots of embroidery into your festive wardrobe.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Continuing her incredible style streak, Mouni Roy was bindass in a bohemian lehenga-choli
She ditched the dupatta and excessive jewellery for a maang tikka and mehendi-clad hands.
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari serves up bridal inspiration in red and gold. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Leave it to Sanjana Sanghi to slay the ramp with an embroidered pre-stitched sari. 
The gold jewellery gave the attire a festive finish. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon took the bridal lehenga to new heights with an ivory outfit that featured chandelier-style embroidery.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur looked absolutely flawless in an all-red lehenga with 3D floral cutouts. 
The bedazzled choker was the icing on the cake.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Take the poll given below and vote for your favourite showstopper.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
