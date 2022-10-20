Mouni, Kriti, Mrunal! Vote For The Hottest Showstopper

The celeb showstoppers at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week knocked it out of the park with their fabulous traditional styles.

But which outfit had magnificent marked all over it?

Which showstopper did you love best?

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Yami Gautam looked like a dream in a blush pink lehenga with exquisite floral motifs and an embroidered bustier.And she was not the only celeb to step out in flowers.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Huma Qureshi wrapped herself in a garden of pink and red flowers and threw in some ruffles and sheer as well.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Just when we thought there could be nothing more stunning than Bhagyashree's sari, she teamed it with the perfect pair of metallic earrings and that beautiful smile.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Saiyami Kher could be easily mistaken for a yesteryear princess in her ivory silhouette.The jewellery and gorgeous curls were irresistible.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sania Mirza's stunning off-white outfit is a great way to include some sheer and lots of embroidery into your festive wardrobe.

IMAGE: Continuing her incredible style streak, Mouni Roy was bindass in a bohemian lehenga-choli.

She ditched the dupatta and excessive jewellery for a maang tikka and mehendi-clad hands.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari serves up bridal inspiration in red and gold.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Leave it to Sanjana Sanghi to slay the ramp with an embroidered pre-stitched sari.The gold jewellery gave the attire a festive finish.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kriti Sanon took the bridal lehenga to new heights with an ivory outfit that featured chandelier-style embroidery.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur looked absolutely flawless in an all-red lehenga with 3D floral cutouts.The bedazzled choker was the icing on the cake.

