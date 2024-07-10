Designer Tips For Radhika's Trousseau

The upcoming Ambani wedding has left everyone wondering what the bride, Radhika Merchant will wear on her wedding day -- a guessing game made even more challenging after a variety of pictures from different pre-wedding celebration flooded the internet.

Designer Rudraksh Dwivedi, whose work stems from the notion of "keeping in symphony with the quintessential neo woman", has interesting trousseau suggestions for the lovely bride.

IMAGE: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at their pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar earlier this year. Photograph: ANI Photo

"If I were dressing Radhika, I envision her in our custom La Reine gown (below)," he tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

"The opulent yet understated combination of bisque beige and light gold would complement her in the most radiant and effervescent way.

"The column silhouette of the gown would add a regal poise to her feminine built, accentuating her curves modestly."





All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rudraksh Dwivedi

Rudraksh, who showcased his debut collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in March 2023, says the La Reine gown look took about 200 plus hours to make.

“To add a touch of personalisation, I would incorporate subtle details that hold special meaning to the couple, like a hidden motif or a delicate hand-stitched inscription homogenised into the design,” he adds.

Rudraksh says he would recommend a "vibrant citrus" theme for Radhika's trousseau which -- with colours like lemon yellow, coral orange and lime green -- he finds both energetic and playful.

"It would translate beautifully into lighter fabrics like chiffon or organza, creating a look that's both refreshing and eye-catching. This would be ideal for a garden soirée or a celebration filled with soft, natural light,” he says.

Asked which Ambani family member he would like to style for the wedding, Rudraksh names Isha Ambani as someone who "really captures his imagination.

"For her, I envision a dramatic gown with a voluminous skirt and a fitted bodice or a pantsuit with a dramatic cape to play up her silhouette.

"I would definitely incorporate tassels or fringes for added flair. And I would use rich jewel tones and intricate texture play to create a statement piece that reflects her unique personality."

Rudraksh advises the guests to ditch the heavy lehengas.

"Opt for flowy outfits in breezy fabrics like organza or georgette.

"Think pastel colours with highlights of embroidery or mirrorwork for a touch of glam.

"Also, you can't go wrong with a sari. Choose lighter fabrics like chiffon or crepe, with pastel prints or delicate borders."