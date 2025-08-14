HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kiara Advani: War 2's Glam Goddess

August 14, 2025 13:57 IST

Kiara Advani's War 2 avatar is fire -- and so is her fashion game!

Back on the big screen with the high-octane War 2, Kiara is grabbing attention not just in theatres but also with her chic real-life style.

From sleek silhouettes to bold accessories, her look is polished, playful, and always on point. Whether it’s a red carpet moment or a casual gram drop, Kiara knows how to turn heads effortlessly.

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara pairs a striking off-shoulder outfit with bold gold accessories and a soft glam look. The embroidered detailing and minimal styling let her outfit do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: She stuns in a sculpted white outfit with bold cutouts and intricate details.

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: The barely-there straps and sculpted silhouette let her statement earrings shine, while the tousled hair and dewy makeup add a modern, luxe finish.

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: The structured bodice contrasts beautifully with the flowy silhouette, while the cascading roses add drama and charm.

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: The floral neckline adds a sculptural twist while the soft gathers contour her frame to perfection. Those orchid heels amp up the ante!

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Tied-up gingham, retro red shorts and that mirror selfie confidence -- the actor serves up a flirty throwback vibe with Gen Z polish.

Kiara Advani

