War 2 Review: Solid Premise, Hrithik-NTR Dazzle!

The face-off between Hrithik and Jr NTR is the main highlight of War 2, raves Mayur Sanap.

War 2 has a lot riding on it. Does it deliver?

The answer is big, fat YES!

The film opens with Hrithik Roshan’s sensational face reveal, as he we see him in a Samurai-style fight that featured as end-credit scene of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

He returns as Kabir Dhaliwal, a former Indian intelligence agent-turned-'freelancer' who now works for various government agencies as a contract killer.

'Tum mujhe naam do, main tumhe lash dunga,' he says.

He is hired by a secret multi-government agency named Kali Cartel that aims for global dominance.

The Indian government sees Kabir as a major threat and deploys special operative Vikram (Jr NTR) against him.

Director Ayan Mukerji keeps a tight balance between drama and action, something we've come to expect from the Spy franchise.

The film flows smoothly because of the impressive starry aura of Hrithik and Jr NTR, allowing both of them to flex their brooding action star appeal.

The action set pieces, however ridiculous, keeps you hooked and the grandeur of the execution is entertaining. But as expected from the trailer, the sketchy VFX is an eyesore.

The face-off between Hrithik and Jr NTR is the main highlight of War 2.

Hrithik's smouldering looks and cockiness is put to dazzling effect, while Jr NTR lends brooding intensity to his Vikram. His shirtless appearance in the entry sequence is an instant callback to RRR. Wish his Hindi was just as smooth as his action moves.

The tantalising prospect of Mass God and Greek God competing against each other reaches its full glory in the dance-off on Janaabe Aali as they showcase their dancing abilities. It's a total seeti-maar moment!

Kiara Advani doesn't have any standout moment in the first half of War 2, but seems to have a bigger role as compared to Vaani Kapoor in the predecessor.

The story moves from one stunning location after another of Spain, Berlin, Amsterdam and New Delhi while Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara's BGM pumps adrenaline to the proceedings.

There comes the interval that introduces a solid twist to Hrithik and Jr NTR's dynamic.

The stage is set for an explosive second half.

Watch this space for the full review.

War 2 Review Rediff Rating: