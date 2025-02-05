HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Watch Khushi-Ibrahim Dance!

By MAYUR SANAP
February 05, 2025 11:11 IST

IMAGE: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

She is a diva.

He is an overachiever, nerdy boy.

They start a make-believe relationship only to see themselves falling for each other.

Nadaaniyan presents this twisted tale of a millennial romance between Pia (played by Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan, in his acting debut).

Karan Johar introduces this fresh jodi under Dharma Productions' digital content arm Dharmatic.

"They are truly smashing together," Karan told the Netflix event. "I had a FoMo watching them -- that young, fun, high-spirited energy and that new age romance is something that will find in this film."

Karan also joked how he continues to launch new couples on screen but remains single.

"The irony of all ironies," Karan said with laughter, "That's the problem. I couldn't set myself up. And I am standing here single."

Ibrahim and Khushi danced their way onto the stage with a romantic ballad Ishq Mein, which shows the sweet chemistry between them.

 

WATCH Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor dance

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Director Shauna Gautam said Nadaaniyan captures the innocence of first love and the film draws from her experience of watching the '90s Hindi romance.

"I am a '90s kid so I have grown up on romance and that young innocent love. Nadaaniyan is just that," Shauna said.

"It caters to anyone who enjoys the innocence of first love."

MAYUR SANAP
