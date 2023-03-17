At Alanna and Ivor's Haldi Ceremony

Alanna, Deanne and Chikki Panday's daughter and a Los Angeles-based model and social media influencer, several glitzy ceremonies later, is now Mrs Ivor McCray.

Prior to her shaadi to the American film director, the couple hosted an Italian-themed haldi ceremony (yes, that's a thing). Lots of haldi paste got smeared willy-nilly and the American gent enjoyed it.

The bride wafted about in an exquisite ivory lehenga-choli set by Designer Payal Singhal. Ivor played the true obliging Plus One in a kurta of the same shade, with echoing embroidery.

They were the stuff of wonderful portraits of Modern Love in Mumbai...