Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » At Alanna and Ivor's Haldi Ceremony

At Alanna and Ivor's Haldi Ceremony

By REDIFF STYLE
March 17, 2023 15:44 IST
Alanna, Deanne and Chikki Panday's daughter and a Los Angeles-based model and social media influencer, several glitzy ceremonies later, is now Mrs Ivor McCray.

Prior to her shaadi to the American film director, the couple hosted an Italian-themed haldi ceremony (yes, that's a thing). Lots of haldi paste got smeared willy-nilly and the American gent enjoyed it.

The bride wafted about in an exquisite ivory lehenga-choli set by Designer Payal Singhal. Ivor played the true obliging Plus One in a kurta of the same shade, with echoing embroidery.

They were the stuff of wonderful portraits of Modern Love in Mumbai...

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tandem communications

 

 

 

REDIFF STYLE
