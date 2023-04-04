Khushi, Ananya, Rekha Rock Dior Show

Dior's showcase at the Gateway of India has been all over social media, igniting excitement, even globally, about the pre-fall 2023 line-up, which was, for the very first time, unveiled in India, under the starry night skies.

Fashionistas couldn't help fawning and drooling over Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's delicate pink Dior getup and shipping the way Anushka-Virat's always sparkling chemistry played out that evening (have you ever seen a more adorable couple?).

While the flower-strewn ramp was a scene of dizzying colour, there were several bright showstopping moments in the front seats too.

Mira Kapoor, Poorna Jagannathan, Simone Ashley and Freida Pinto hailed the maxi in all its glory and there is going to be a run on this garment in stores as of yesterday.

Sobhita Dhulipala expertly taught the gathering how to wear leggings with a khaki sackcloth and yet ooze appeal and Ananya Panday guided people down memory lane with her footwear.

Khushi Kapoor's hair and look reminded sister Janhvi Kapoor of the late acting legend Audrey Hepburn.

Scroll down for 8 lessons in chic from the Bollywood public who attended Dior's Made in India extravaganza.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor may order breakfast from either High Point or Shabri in Lokhandwala Complex, where she lives, more often than eat in front of Tiffany's.

But it's all about the power of imagination, right?

Her high pony pearl choker, bewitching eye make-up, muted brown lips, checked dress and classic Audrey Hepburn aura teleported us to 1961 and the iconic New York jewellery store either which way.

It made big sis Janhvi remark, 'Excuse me, Audrey is that you?'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dior/Instagram

IMAGE: A sari to a fashion show?

Who other than Rekha could wear a kanjeevaram sari to the Dior showcase?

What's Dior compared to the inimitable Rekha Brand?

As a fan correctly commented, 'The sari is a legacy. A heritage. A handloom coming from a textile tradition and artisanal process that's couture in itself'.

IMAGE: Mira Rajput Kapoor continued the nostalgic old Hollywood/Bollywood black and white mood in pearls and a long ebony dress.

She clearly wants fans to give the maxi a shot this summer.

Her black number had buttons running all the way down and was paired with black shorts and the most comfortable pair of gladiator flats.

IMAGE: Do Poorna Jagannathan and Mira shop together? The US-based actor was the yang version of Mira's yin costume.

IMAGE: While the opinions of viscounts might be noteworthy, there was nothing 'vexing' about Bridgerton star Simone Ashley in her white dress that made excellent creative use of a plunging neckline and a wraparound skirt.

Black flats and a pretty floral print handbag were the added tadka.

The tiara was sorely missed.

IMAGE: There's much purple prose we could pen about Freida Pinto and her plum outfit and silver footwear.

We'll restrict it to one word: Royal.

PS: It's official. Maxi dresses are here to stay. Especially the monochromatic ones. Go shopping ladies, quickly, while stocks last.

IMAGE: Leggings and a long maxi dress?

How unsexy!

Not when you put Sobhita Dhulipala in one and she turned up the heat by more kilojoules than a thermomemter could handle.

Ballet flats and an aunty-style handbag completed the demurest undemure look.

IMAGE: The first prize for Best Shoes of the Evening had to go to Ananya Panday.

Aren't those Enid-Blyton-boarding-school-ish kickers funky?

Ananya's modestly-cut blouse and skirt could be mistaken for a school uniform too.