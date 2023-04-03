Gigi Hadid Lives Her Bollywood Dream

It was an evening of maximalist style.

Too much gold. Yards and yards of black. Pearls. Silver. Pink. A rainbow of colour. Oodles of lace. Kilos of glitter and sequins.

The glam goddesses of the celebration were the models, who be it on the ramp or off it, don't need a reason to twinkle.

The elegant inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultual Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, gave them the opportunity they needed to create their own khoobsoorat constellation.

The brightest star of the firmament that evening was international supermodel Gigi Hadid, breathtaking in a white chikankari sari and gold choli.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com went stargazing and captured all the light.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Lajawab! Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, with one awesome wave of their designer wands, remade graceful supermodel Gigi into a Noor Jahan or Sun Among Women.

IMAGE: In a choli akin to a golden armour chest plate, Gigi was a fashion warrior who came, who saw and who conquered... Aamchi Mumbai, of course.

IMAGE: A glance at her is all you need to realise that the sari is the SuperSexiest garment of all time.

On Instagram, Gigi wrote: 'This chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India and it took a year to craft. Each woman who worked on it, specialises in a different stitch. Thank you, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, for the honour of wearing this creation of a look'.

IMAGE: Hasleen Kaur cultivated a classy black mystique in a haute dress that deployed an embellished cutout waist, silver and a structured off-the-shoulder neck to give it nuclear power.

IMAGE: Karlie Kloss became Shrimati Kushner (she's wedded to Trump na jamai Jared's bhai) for the evening when she got into fully Hindustani skin in heavily-embroidered anarkali-style rich blue ensemble, that the model teamed with comfy Christian Dior flats. Namaste, namaste.

IMAGE: Nidhi Sunil's swish-worthy ivory and gold lehenga could have launched a full-on Bollywood song and dance party.

IMAGE: Dayana Erappa donned Rahul Mishra's 3D hand-embroidered botanist's dream dress in black and gold that was a throwback to the Elizabethan era of gowns with arrogantly puffy sleeves and proud-as-a-peacock stiff bodices.

IMAGE: Gasp! Sultry Pooja Mor lit up the pink carpet like a Diwali lamp in an embellished jacket with low-cut neckline that amped up an unfussy skirt.

IMAGE: Rahi Chadda wore 'look 88' from Louis Vuitton's Spring 2023 Menswear Collection, which was a garment that joyously flaunted perfect gender fluidity.

'The vibrancy of colour and the cut of this tailoring encapsulates my overlapping cultures of West and East; with green, symbolic of new beginnings, artisanal embroidery -- I come showing my love for Indian arts', he declared on Instagram.

IMAGE: Looking like an exquisite ballerina who had escaped and pranced away from a production of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, Reha Sukheja flowed reams of billowing pink.

IMAGE: Quite a harvest of pearls of China have found a new home on Ujjwala Raut's gorgeous sheer black dress.