Did You Know Kareena Had A Daughter?

Well not in real life, but in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan.

Say hello to Naisha Khanna who plays Kareena Kapoor Khan's daughter in Jaane Jaan.

The Class 9 student is a stunner to say the least.

'No risk, no fun', is her style motto and she'll serve up plenty of red carpet ready vibes.

When it comes to teen fashion, no one does it cooler than Naisha.

Her outfits are simple yet effective enough to win her the title of a runway hottie.

2023 has been a rewarding year for this young achiever who received Bold and Beyoutiful India's Most Convincing Teen Influencer Award, Dadasaheb Pahlke's Soulmate Award, Young Actress of the Year Award at IPEAA and was also won the title of the Popular Child Influencer at ITCA.

IMAGE: She rocks schoolgirl fashion but makes it chic.

'Kya khoob lagti ho, badi sundar dikhti ho', says a fan.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Naisha Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Throw in a jacket and this maroon tiered dress will let you transition effortlessly from day to night.

IMAGE: This princess likes to keep her dresses short and trains extremely long.

IMAGE: She's got the wardrobe that can drive even the best fashion influencers green with envy.

IMAGE: Sometimes all one needs is a lovely gherwala anarkali that will let you flaunt your dance moves.

IMAGE: Radiant as ever, her sense of style is flirty, feminine but with an edge.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com