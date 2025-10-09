HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Alia, Kareena's Karwa Chauth Style Tips

Alia, Kareena's Karwa Chauth Style Tips

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read
October 09, 2025 08:25 IST

For the stylish wives who want to celebrate Karwa Chauth looking like the moon themselves, we’ve got you!

No heavy makeup, no OTT glam, just sleek, effortless style with a dash of desi charm.

From pastel fits to fusion silhouettes, these celeb-inspired looks prove you can keep tradition alive while still keeping your modern bahu personality alive!

Switch the red sari for a pastel salwar suit

Deepika Padukone Karwa Chauth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Red’s great, but beige, blush or mint can do the talking too. Take cues from Deepika Padukone in her elegant beige salwar. It is subtle yet statement-making.

 

Ditch the bun for open hair

Mrunal Thakur Karwa Chauth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

This Karwa Chauth, let your hair down, literally. Mrunal Thakur’s open waves adorned with flowers is great hairstyle inspo for young brides.

 

Swap your traditional blouse for a tube blouse

Alia Bhatt Karwa Chauth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Old meets bold. Alia Bhatt paired a century-old silk sari with a gold strapless blouse, giving classic glam a modish upgrade.

 

Opt for a pre-draped sari

Kareena Kapoor Karwa Chauth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Because who has time to pleat perfectly? Kareena Kapoor Khan’s red pre-draped sari with a corset blouse is for every Poo wanting to become Parvati!

 

Choose fusion wear

Sonam Kapoor Karwa Chauth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Fusion wear is truly the best of both worlds! Mix it up like Sonam Kapoor wearing a mustard outfit featuring a blazer and skirt combo. Traditional roots, modern attitude.

 

Keep the makeup minimal

Janhvi Kapoor Karwa Chauth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Ditch the smoky eye and red lip for the clean girl aesthetic. Go for fresh skin, nude tones and just a red bindi for that desi edge. Janhvi Kapoor’s look is proof that less really does more.

 

Lighten your jewellery game

Sanya Malhotra Karwa Chauth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Keep your heavy kundan necklace and jhumkas in the locker. Follow Sanya Malhotra’s lead with layered neckpieces, delicate haathphools and minimal modern pieces.

RISHIKA SHAH
