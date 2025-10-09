Alia, Kareena's Karwa Chauth Style Tips

For the stylish wives who want to celebrate Karwa Chauth looking like the moon themselves, we’ve got you!
No heavy makeup, no OTT glam, just sleek, effortless style with a dash of desi charm.
From pastel fits to fusion silhouettes, these celeb-inspired looks prove you can keep tradition alive while still keeping your modern bahu personality alive!
Switch the red sari for a pastel salwar suit
Red’s great, but beige, blush or mint can do the talking too. Take cues from Deepika Padukone in her elegant beige salwar. It is subtle yet statement-making.
Ditch the bun for open hair
This Karwa Chauth, let your hair down, literally. Mrunal Thakur’s open waves adorned with flowers is great hairstyle inspo for young brides.
Swap your traditional blouse for a tube blouse
Old meets bold. Alia Bhatt paired a century-old silk sari with a gold strapless blouse, giving classic glam a modish upgrade.
Opt for a pre-draped sari
Because who has time to pleat perfectly? Kareena Kapoor Khan’s red pre-draped sari with a corset blouse is for every Poo wanting to become Parvati!
Choose fusion wear
Fusion wear is truly the best of both worlds! Mix it up like Sonam Kapoor wearing a mustard outfit featuring a blazer and skirt combo. Traditional roots, modern attitude.
Keep the makeup minimal
Ditch the smoky eye and red lip for the clean girl aesthetic. Go for fresh skin, nude tones and just a red bindi for that desi edge. Janhvi Kapoor’s look is proof that less really does more.
Lighten your jewellery game
Keep your heavy kundan necklace and jhumkas in the locker. Follow Sanya Malhotra’s lead with layered neckpieces, delicate haathphools and minimal modern pieces.