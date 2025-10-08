Is Anjali Sivaraman A Bad Girl?

Anjali Sivaraman is steadily making her mark as one of the freshest faces in Indian cinema but her fashion game deserves its own spotlight.

Known for mixing contemporary chic with easy-breezy traditional elements, the Bad Girl actress brings a playful, experimental edge to everything she wears.

Whether it’s a sleek gown, a quirky co-ord or a statement sari, Anjali’s style feels bold and totally in tune with the Gen Z.

IMAGE: Anjali looks pyari in a blue silk sari; its hand-painted florals and halter-neck blouse give the drape a fresh, modern spin. All photographs: Anjali Sivaraman/Instagram

IMAGE: She keeps it cool-by-the-beach in a black swimsuit, layered with a tie-dye wrap that screamed vacay glam.

IMAGE: Boss babe but make it glam -- Anjali nails the vibe in a black co-ord with balloon-sleeved shirt and matching trousers.

IMAGE: Anjali slips into her soft girl era in a sky blue cardigan, teamed with a sheer bronze skirt and ballet shoes.

IMAGE: Take notes from Anjali on accessory 101 -- she turns a plain black bodycon into a statement with chunky gold earrings, dainty neckpieces and stacked bracelets.

IMAGE: Anjali looked like desi Barbie in a pink chequered drape layered with a matching blazer.

IMAGE: She gave denim a whole new definition in an alluring co-ord sealed with a black corset belt.