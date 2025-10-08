HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Is Anjali Sivaraman A Bad Girl?

Is Anjali Sivaraman A Bad Girl?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 08, 2025 08:25 IST

x

Anjali Sivaraman is steadily making her mark as one of the freshest faces in Indian cinema but her fashion game deserves its own spotlight.

Known for mixing contemporary chic with easy-breezy traditional elements, the Bad Girl actress brings a playful, experimental edge to everything she wears.

Whether it’s a sleek gown, a quirky co-ord or a statement sari, Anjali’s style feels bold and totally in tune with the Gen Z. 

IMAGE: Anjali looks pyari in a blue silk sari; its hand-painted florals and halter-neck blouse give the drape a fresh, modern spin. All photographs: Anjali Sivaraman/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She keeps it cool-by-the-beach in a black swimsuit, layered with a tie-dye wrap that screamed vacay glam.

 

IMAGE: Boss babe but make it glam -- Anjali nails the vibe in a black co-ord with balloon-sleeved shirt and matching trousers.

 

IMAGE: Anjali slips into her soft girl era in a sky blue cardigan, teamed with a sheer bronze skirt and ballet shoes.

 

IMAGE: Take notes from Anjali on accessory 101 -- she turns a plain black bodycon into a statement with chunky gold earrings, dainty neckpieces and stacked bracelets.

 

IMAGE: Anjali looked like desi Barbie in a pink chequered drape layered with a matching blazer.

 

IMAGE: She gave denim a whole new definition in an alluring co-ord sealed with a black corset belt.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

That's Why All Eyes Are On Mrunal!
That's Why All Eyes Are On Mrunal!
Spotted! Aishwarya At Paris Fashion Week
Spotted! Aishwarya At Paris Fashion Week
Why Priyanka Mohan's Closet Is Pure Fire
Why Priyanka Mohan's Closet Is Pure Fire
What Fun, Rukmini!
What Fun, Rukmini!
Look, What Alia Wore In Milan!
Look, What Alia Wore In Milan!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team

webstory image 2

Sandhya's 12 Best Songs

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Shailendra Singh Songs

VIDEOS

Navi Mumbai Airport: India's Next Big Game Changer3:34

Navi Mumbai Airport: India's Next Big Game Changer

Heavy rain triggers major traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram highway1:02

Heavy rain triggers major traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram...

V-P Radhakrishnan holds meeting with all party leaders in Parliament1:24

V-P Radhakrishnan holds meeting with all party leaders in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO