Kanikka Kapur's Style Game Is Pure Fire

Kanikka Kapur is out here rewriting the rules of glam, one stunning look at a time. Her social media is proof she knows exactly how to turn heads.

From her signature black nails to the way she flips between desi diva and street-style star, Kanikka's fashion is all about elegance with a serious edge.

Watch out for her next in the much-awaited Murderbaad, dropping on July 18, 2025.

Scroll down and dive into her fabulous wardrobe -- it's Kanikka in full slay mode.

IMAGE: Kanikka looks like she's sprinkled in moon dust in this sequin-white corset dress. All Photographs: Kanikka Kapur/Instagram

IMAGE: Bringing the drama in hot pink -- and that playful floral applique? Pure main character vibes.

IMAGE: An unusual colour, an unstoppable glow -- but honestly, it's her smile that steals the show.

IMAGE: Dipped in gold and dripping glamour, Kanikka is all royal energy in this lehenga.

IMAGE: Beachy, breezy, bold -- she's taking denim and a sassy white top straight to fashion heaven.

IMAGE: Sunshine in a yellow kurti and those head-turning earrings -- we can't get enough.

IMAGE: Modern-day Pooh with a pastel twist -- she makes peach power look like a dream.

IMAGE: Goth glam meets couture -- that embroidery on black is pure chef's kiss.

IMAGE: Signature black nails? Check. Power desi co-ords? Double check. She's serving major vibe.

IMAGE: A total postcard in her Kashmiri phiran and Dejhoor earrings -- absolutely dreamy.

IMAGE: Pretty in pink with black pops -- Kanikka loves throwing style surprises.

IMAGE: Pastel perfection! Baby blue with crochet earrings -- could she be any cuter?