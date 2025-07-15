HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kanikka Kapur's Style Game Is Pure Fire

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read
July 15, 2025 09:09 IST

Kanikka Kapur is out here rewriting the rules of glam, one stunning look at a time. Her social media is proof she knows exactly how to turn heads.

From her signature black nails to the way she flips between desi diva and street-style star, Kanikka's fashion is all about elegance with a serious edge.

Watch out for her next in the much-awaited Murderbaad, dropping on July 18, 2025.

Scroll down and dive into her fabulous wardrobe -- it's Kanikka in full slay mode.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: Kanikka looks like she's sprinkled in moon dust in this sequin-white corset dress. All Photographs: Kanikka Kapur/Instagram

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: Bringing the drama in hot pink -- and that playful floral applique? Pure main character vibes.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: An unusual colour, an unstoppable glow -- but honestly, it's her smile that steals the show.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: Dipped in gold and dripping glamour, Kanikka is all royal energy in this lehenga.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: Beachy, breezy, bold -- she's taking denim and a sassy white top straight to fashion heaven.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: Sunshine in a yellow kurti and those head-turning earrings -- we can't get enough.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: Modern-day Pooh with a pastel twist -- she makes peach power look like a dream.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: Goth glam meets couture -- that embroidery on black is pure chef's kiss.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: Signature black nails? Check. Power desi co-ords? Double check. She's serving major vibe.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: A total postcard in her Kashmiri phiran and Dejhoor earrings -- absolutely dreamy.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: Pretty in pink with black pops -- Kanikka loves throwing style surprises.

Kanikka Kapur

IMAGE: Pastel perfection! Baby blue with crochet earrings -- could she be any cuter?

Kanikka Kapur

SHRISTI SAHOO
