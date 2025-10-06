HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Kangana's Ready For The Shaadiwala Season

Kangana's Ready For The Shaadiwala Season

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 06, 2025 17:49 IST

x

When Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for Raabta by Rahul's latest bridal jewellery collection, Saltanat, she ensured all eyes were on her.

Kangana Ranaut

Photographs: Kind courtesy Raabta by Rahul/Instagram

Dressed in an ivory drape with heavy embroidery, Kangana paired her outfit with striking emerald and gold jewellery.

The actor-turned-MP finished her look with a flower-adorned bun and traditional accessories.

 

Kangana Ranaut

The actress was last seen in Emergency, a film she directed and in which she portrayed the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Who from the world of politics could ace the ramp?

 

Kangana Ranaut

While speaking to ANI after the event, she said, "Our prime minister. He can definitely. He's got great style," she said.

The actor went on to explain that it's not just about his wardrobe but his overall persona.

"He's very aware. Not just politically but socially. And he cares a great deal about Indian industries and Indian people. Making India his baby. So I think he would be a great showstopper."

Kangana Ranaut

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be The Evil, reported Variety, where she will star alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Tulsa King star Scarlet Rose Stallone.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gosh, What Were Janhvi, Varun Upto?!
Gosh, What Were Janhvi, Varun Upto?!
How Gorgeous Do Priyanka, Tamannaah, Khushi Look!
How Gorgeous Do Priyanka, Tamannaah, Khushi Look!
Why Sanya Malhotra Is Always A Little Hatke
Why Sanya Malhotra Is Always A Little Hatke
Brilliant In Black! Diana, Triptii, Mrunal...
Brilliant In Black! Diana, Triptii, Mrunal...
Spotted! Aishwarya At Paris Fashion Week
Spotted! Aishwarya At Paris Fashion Week

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vinod Khanna's 10 Best Films

webstory image 2

Manisha's Mangalore Goli Baje Recipe

webstory image 3

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

VIDEOS

Newly sworn French PM Lecornu resigns amid political turmoil2:12

Newly sworn French PM Lecornu resigns amid political turmoil

Deported Gaza flotilla activists' shocking accounts of Israel action3:41

Deported Gaza flotilla activists' shocking accounts of...

Fresh Snow Turns Gulmarg Into a Winter Wonderland0:44

Fresh Snow Turns Gulmarg Into a Winter Wonderland

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO