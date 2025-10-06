Kangana's Ready For The Shaadiwala Season

When Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for Raabta by Rahul's latest bridal jewellery collection, Saltanat, she ensured all eyes were on her.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Raabta by Rahul/Instagram

Dressed in an ivory drape with heavy embroidery, Kangana paired her outfit with striking emerald and gold jewellery.

The actor-turned-MP finished her look with a flower-adorned bun and traditional accessories.

The actress was last seen in Emergency, a film she directed and in which she portrayed the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Who from the world of politics could ace the ramp?

While speaking to ANI after the event, she said, "Our prime minister. He can definitely. He's got great style," she said.

The actor went on to explain that it's not just about his wardrobe but his overall persona.

"He's very aware. Not just politically but socially. And he cares a great deal about Indian industries and Indian people. Making India his baby. So I think he would be a great showstopper."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be The Evil, reported Variety, where she will star alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Tulsa King star Scarlet Rose Stallone.

