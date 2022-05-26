Messy Hairstyles Are In Fashion

Yes! You can have messy hair and still look beautiful, and your hairstyle doesn't need to be basic either.

Let these celebs show you how no-fuss, playful, undone shaggy hair can be the star of your look.

Kindly click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra can't keep her hands off her hair and we truly understand why.

Her tousled hair is perfect when you want to rock a laid-back look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone is the queen of messy hairstyles.

The loosely twisted bun is a versatile style that looks good on most clothes and works best on medium-long hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt has some inspiration for those of you who are not huge fans of unkempt hair.

She let a couple of loose strands fall over her face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: The messy hair has been a hit with celebs because too neat is passé.

Anushka Sharmafound a simple way to work with her natural texture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Hina Khan has a look for people who lean towards effortless aesthetics.

Her loose, textured bun with those loose strands lend an ethereal feel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Adah Sharma's hairstyle stands out due to its strategic imperfection.

It is artfully messy and a bit more laid-back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ada Sharma/Instagram