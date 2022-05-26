News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Messy Hairstyles Are In Fashion

Messy Hairstyles Are In Fashion

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 26, 2022 15:00 IST
Yes! You can have messy hair and still look beautiful, and your hairstyle doesn't need to be basic either.

Let these celebs show you how no-fuss, playful, undone shaggy hair can be the star of your look.

Kindly click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra can't keep her hands off her hair and we truly understand why.
Her tousled hair is perfect when you want to rock a laid-back look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone is the queen of messy hairstyles.
The loosely twisted bun is a versatile style that looks good on most clothes and works best on medium-long hair.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt has some inspiration for those of you who are not huge fans of unkempt hair.
She let a couple of loose strands fall over her face.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The messy hair has been a hit with celebs because too neat is passé.
Anushka Sharmafound a simple way to work with her natural texture.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hina Khan has a look for people who lean towards effortless aesthetics.
Her loose, textured bun with those loose strands lend an ethereal feel. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Adah Sharma's hairstyle stands out due to its strategic imperfection.
It is artfully messy and a bit more laid-back.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ada Sharma/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
