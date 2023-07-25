Jannat In White

It's going to be a while before Bright Sky Days are back as we face the largesse of the Rain Gods.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani won't wait until the close of the monsoon to bring out her whites again. Nope. The television actor-singer-style influencer is contrarily adding a summer staple to her monsoon essentials list.

This fourth runner-up on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, is 'obsessed with whites' and the grim possibilities of rain and mud speckling her best sapheds this season has had no effect on her wardrobe decision.

IMAGE: And why would Jannat say ta-ta to white when she presents this shaandarin a figure-hugging, strapless dress of that colour, which she wears with just a few tiny, tasteful pieces of jewellery.

It gets the fan compliments rolling in.

Says one of her whopping 46.7 million Instagram followers: 'Tum itne cute kyu ho ki chand be sarma jata hai'.

IMAGE: She gives denims a skip and reaches out for white pants without the fear of staining them, for a bit of Goa poolside reverie. Brave girl, our fear factor-walli!

What are you thinking about, Jannat? Thecost of tomatoes?

IMAGE: Waiting for a cab, Bombay Girl?

The sheer shirt returns us to the late 1990s when Dil To Pagal Hai released.

IMAGE: The 21 year old pulls off a trademark Jeetendra Himmatwala look and shines, making us wanna mutter Tu Aashiqui.

IMAGE: 'O tainun soot suit karada'... A Lucknowi kurta the colour of fresh snow is a sight for sore eyes. 'So sundarrrr' exclaims an over-wrought admirer.