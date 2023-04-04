Janhvi's Stylist Walks The Red Carpet

The starpower on the pale pink carpet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration was bedazzling beyong expectations.

The designer fraternity, turned out like only designers can be, was also well represented.

These are the designers and stylists who spend hours every day conjuring the fabulous looks responsible for the A game of apna celebs.

The event did offer them a chance share -- and maybe, pssst, even steal the spotlight -- and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com got it on record.

Give it up for the men and women who give Bollywood its unbelievable forever glitter... Hip, hip hooray!

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Bollywood's popular stylist(did you know her cricketer dad Karsan Ghavri played 39 Tests for India?), and the reason why Janhvi Kapoor always looks so glam-bam, chose a plethora of sequins, that outshone her neckpiece, for her red carpet walk.

IMAGE: Designer Shubhika Davda was a neon superhero equpped with a cape with which to take flight.

Those futuristic shoes are out of this world. From Mars?

IMAGE: An avuncular-looking Tarun Tahiliani, in full-on neta speech day kit, strolled in with his niece (sister Tina Tahiliani Parikh's daughter) Aria Parikh as his plus one.

IMAGE: Shantanu and Nikhil made a boyz of the hood appearance in pura ke pura black.

IMAGE: Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, the designers behind Vicky Kaushal and Ahan Shetty's NMACC outfits, pose with friends, in costumes that steadfastly vouch for their brand.

IMAGE: Rahul Mishra and his wife Divya were a black floral jodi. Matrimony is about always sharing the phool.

IMAGE: Nachiket Barve, Mumbai based and French-trained, and winner of the British Fashion Council and Elle Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year award, wore Indian wear with zips. Coolio.

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra might always prefer shimmer, armloads of it, while dressing his growing brood of BTownies.

But for himself, the man chooses low-key fashion. And to go minimal! The roariing lions on his collar did all the talking.

IMAGE: Hat or turban? Hurban? Tat? Intriguing.

Kunal Rawal and wife Arpita Mehta might find roles in a Hollywood film with their adventurous getups.

'Dressing up for me has always been about a feeling and translating that in a way you enjoy,' wrote Kunal as he shared a pic online.