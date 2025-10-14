Can't Afford Gold? Alia Bhatt's Glam Comes Cheaper

Gold prices are soaring faster than a hit song racing up the charts!

But relax -- you don’t need a locker full of it to shine.

Think about your wardrobe instead. Think shimmery saris and blingy fits that scream drama without burning a hole in your pocket. After all, all that glitters may not be gold but it’s definitely glam.

Let’s take inspiration from Bollywood and look like asli sona this festive and wedding season.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt looked like molten gold in a dripping lehenga that screamed drama. Why buy bullion when you can twirl in a treasure like this? Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Skip the jewellery store and go straight to glam like Ananya Panday! The actress dazzled in a shiny Indo-western set with a halter blouse and sheer cape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled in a gold slit gown, jacket and matching bag. She even rewore her wedding jewellery; a pro tip you can use too. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor wowed in a gold breastplate and black tulle skirt worth its weight in style, not carats. This festive season, fashion armour is all the treasure you need. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Suhana Khan draped herself in the kind of gold no bank balance can stop you from owning -- in a strapless blouse and sari she proved that glam can beat the gold rate any day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone donned a golden co-ord set with a cape that made her look like a million bucks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram