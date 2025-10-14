You Won't Believe How Much Nita Ambani's Purse Costs!

At Manish Malhotra’s star-packed Diwali bash, all the sparkle in the room couldn’t compete with Nita Ambani’s Hermes Sac Bijou Birkin, worth a jaw-dropping $2 million (approximately Rs 16.7 crore)!
Only three of these exist in the world; they are crafted from 18K white gold and encrusted with 3,025 diamonds weighing over 111 carats.
Designed like a miniature jewellery box, it’s the rarest creation from Hermes’ Maison line.
For the night, Nita paired her statement accessory with a silver sequined Manish Malhotra sari and emerald-diamond jewels.
In a sea of designer looks, she casually carried arm candy worth a luxury mansion!
