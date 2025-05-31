HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » When Jahnvi, Sakshi, Aditi Celebrated India

When Jahnvi, Sakshi, Aditi Celebrated India

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 31, 2025 10:56 IST

x

From traditional silhouettes reimagined for contemporary tastes to avant-garde pieces that pushed the boundaries of fashion, talented Indian fashion designers showcased the country's unique craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage at Cannes this year.

Sakshi Sindwani

Designer: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
IMAGE: Sakshi Sindwani's Cleopatra-inspired Byzantine outfit was handcrafted over seven days with intricate metallic beads, amber stones, emeralds, sequins and an OTT ruffled cape.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Sindwani/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor at Cannes

Designer: Tarun Tahiliani
Janhvi Kapoor shone in this beautifully draped sari. Created using a hand-crushed technique, it highlighted Benares silk's signature metallic sheen and was skilfully manipulated to create a fluid effect.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Label: Raw Mango
Aditi Rao Hydari went back to basics with a colour-blocked six-yard drape composed of two main primary hues, blue and red. This Mashru sari showcased an exquisite hand-weaving technique. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raw Mango/Instagram

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Designer: Rahul Mishra
For a later appearance, Aditi chose a futuristic gown inspired by concentric magnetic waves of celestial matter. She looked stunning.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

 

Sakshi Sindwani

Designers: Monica and Karishma
Sakshi Sindwani opted for a soft romantic look in this sheer attire with embellished details by Jade.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Tyagi/Instagram

 

Karan Johar

Designers: Falguni and Shane Peacock
IMAGE: Karan Johar wore a chic tuxedo reimagined by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The modern brooch and aviator glasses added to the outfit's chic appeal.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rah, Rah, India Say Anuksha, Aishwarya, Sejal...
Rah, Rah, India Say Anuksha, Aishwarya, Sejal...
Vote! What's Your Fave Shalini Passi Look?
Vote! What's Your Fave Shalini Passi Look?
Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar's Bold Modi Bling
Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar's Bold Modi Bling
Look Who's Wearing Gaurav Gupta At Cannes
Look Who's Wearing Gaurav Gupta At Cannes
When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!
When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Parrots! Why India Loves Them

webstory image 2

10 Least Walkable World Cities: Mumbai 7th

webstory image 3

What Is Atherosclerosis: 8 Factors That Bring It On

VIDEOS

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'2:45

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'

PM Modi meets IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna airport1:49

PM Modi meets IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna...

In warning shot at Pakistan, Modi declares India's 3-point rule on terror3:19

In warning shot at Pakistan, Modi declares India's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD