When Jahnvi, Sakshi, Aditi Celebrated India

From traditional silhouettes reimagined for contemporary tastes to avant-garde pieces that pushed the boundaries of fashion, talented Indian fashion designers showcased the country's unique craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage at Cannes this year.

Designer: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

IMAGE: Sakshi Sindwani's Cleopatra-inspired Byzantine outfit was handcrafted over seven days with intricate metallic beads, amber stones, emeralds, sequins and an OTT ruffled cape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Sindwani/Instagram

Designer: Tarun Tahiliani

Janhvi Kapoor shone in this beautifully draped sari. Created using a hand-crushed technique, it highlighted Benares silk's signature metallic sheen and was skilfully manipulated to create a fluid effect.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Label: Raw Mango

Aditi Rao Hydari went back to basics with a colour-blocked six-yard drape composed of two main primary hues, blue and red. This Mashru sari showcased an exquisite hand-weaving technique. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raw Mango/Instagram

Designer: Rahul Mishra

For a later appearance, Aditi chose a futuristic gown inspired by concentric magnetic waves of celestial matter. She looked stunning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

Designers: Monica and Karishma

Sakshi Sindwani opted for a soft romantic look in this sheer attire with embellished details by Jade.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Tyagi/Instagram

Designers: Falguni and Shane Peacock

IMAGE: Karan Johar wore a chic tuxedo reimagined by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The modern brooch and aviator glasses added to the outfit's chic appeal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

