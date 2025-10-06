Inside Anshula Kapoor Love-Filled Engagement Ceremony

Anshula Kapoor is engaged after a sweet love story.

Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister is officially engaged to Rohan Thakkar, who is a screenwriter at Dharmatic Entertainment and the Kapoor family couldn't be happier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

The proposal itself was straight out of a movie.

In July this year, in New York's Central Park, Rohan went down on one knee to ask Anshula to marry him. And here’s the adorable part -- he timed it to 1. 15 am IST, the exact time they first started chatting three years ago.

Anshula shared that moment, calling New York her favorite place and Rohan her favorite person.

Fast forward to October 2, and the couple had their formal engagement in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

The Kapoors kept it intimate with a puja at Boney's Bandra home, followed by a traditional Gor Dhana ceremony. The whole family showed up to celebrate.

‘This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana,’ wrote Anshuka on Instagram. ‘It was love showing up in every little detail.

‘Ro’s favourite words have always been ‘Always and Forever’ and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books; they live in moments like these.

‘A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings and the people who make ur world feel full.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

The engagement had its emotional moments too.

Anshula paid tribute to her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, writing, ‘And then, Ma’s love… quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere.

‘All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like.

Her back of her blouse was embroidered with the words 'Rab rakha', something that Mona would always say.

Anshula also wrote her a sweet letter, 'Dear Ma, you were right -- fairytales can be real.

'The Gor Dhana was everything Ro and I dreamt of -- pieces of us, and pieces of you, woven into every detail. From the rajnigandha you loved, to the wall of family photos, the old rom-coms we used to watch together, the hand written letters Ro has written to me over the years, and all our favourite nostalgic sweet treats.. it felt like we were walking through our own memory lane.

'Love was everywhere that night, Ma -= in the laughter, in the chaos, in the hugs that felt like home. You were there in spirit, in scent, in every corner that felt safe. Forever my calm, forever my Ma.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun, too, missed their late mother. ‘I miss Mom even more now… but I know she’s watching over you, helping you find Rohan and guiding you with her divine touch. Trust in her watchful eye and be happy.

His protective brother energy was strong.

‘I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon… it’s gonna break me a little but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile… even if not quite as much as me… but he’ll still do a great job!

‘From being my partner in crime to finding your forever partner, my Ansh is all grown up.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Even as he wished the young couple who were beginning a new chapter in their lives, Arjun had a special message for Rohan, ‘You’re in for a ride!’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

As for her favourite part of the evening, Anshula had this to say, 'My first dance with dad @boney.kapoor. To be twirled by him made me feel like a little girl again... undoubtedly, one of my most favorite memories from the night.'

More glimpses from the love-filled, fun-filled ceremony.

IMAGE: The three sisters -- Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula -- celebrate the special occasion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Aww! How cute is that! Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Posing with their Jiju. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: The youngest Kapoors get together for a fun pic -- Arjun, Janhvi, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Mohit Marwah and his wife, Antara Motiwala, Shanaya, Khushi, Rhea, Ashita Relan and her hubby Akshay Marwah and Sonam Kapoor who is reportedly expecting her second child

IMAGE: Boney Kapoor with his growing family -- Janhvi, Anshula, Rohan, Khushi and Arjun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya, Jahan and Maheep Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Anshula's aunts -- Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita; Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep; and their only sister, Reena Kapoor Marwah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Anshula and Rohan share a happy moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram