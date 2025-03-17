Anaswara Rajan Is A Fun Penkutty

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 17, 2025 09:56 IST

Doe-eyed Anaswara Rajan -- whose latest film, Rekhachithram, is now airing on OTT -- is a gorgeous beauty who is as comfortable in grungy tees as she is with exquisite saris.

Here's a look at her eclectic fashion choices.

IMAGE: Winged eyeliners are the perfect way to highlight those beautiful eyes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Anaswara Rajan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She puts a fresh spin on the traditional kasavu with huge pink floral motifs.

 

IMAGE: Her printed bandana headband, rose-tinted sunnies and checked shirt give all sorts of holiday vibes as Anaswara breezes though Kaza in the Himalayas. 

 

IMAGE: In close-ups, her beauty routine is on point: shiny ear cuffs, perfectly filled brows, winged eyeliner that could cut glass and muted matte lips.

 

IMAGE: Her boho-inspired look in a printed skirt and black tank top is accessorised perfectly with oxidised bangles.

 

IMAGE: How romantic is that lacy white lehenga!?

 

IMAGE: All-red can look great.

 

IMAGE: As can all-black.

 

IMAGE: She turns fierce with a red blouse and white dhoti, complemented by a bold red bindi.

