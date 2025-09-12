HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How To Get An MBA From IIT Madras

September 12, 2025

IIT Madras

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIT Madras

What is it about?

The IIT Madras is inviting applications for admission to its two-year Executive MBA degree programme.

The EMBA programme is aimed at providing mid-career working professionals with functional and integrative perspective to imbibe contemporary management knowledge to lead a modern business organisation.

The selection process comprises of a written aptitude test and a personal interview that will be held at the IIT Madras campus on November 8 and 9.

The written aptitude test will be based on business aptitude, logical reasoning, quantitative ability and verbal ability.

Results will be announced by December 2025 and the programme will commence by January 2026.

The total course fee is Rs 17 lakhs with an option to pay Rs 4.25 lakhs per semester over four semesters. This amount does not include the optional International Learning Programme fee.

Who can apply

Graduates, in any discipline, with a minimum of 60 per cent marks and at least three years of work experience after graduation as of December 31, 2025 can apply.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online by filling the application form HERE (external link).

Important date

The last date to apply is October 19, 2025.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

