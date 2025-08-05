MBA Or UPSC: Which Is Better For Career?

rediffGURU Patrick D'souza helps you pick the right management course and business college.

Ever felt at a crossroads about your career?

While engineering and MBA may seem like an obvious choice, have you considered appearing for government exams?

What are some of the top management courses and colleges in India?

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza, founder of Patrick100, trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the Common Admission Test, the Xavier Aptitude Test, Common Management Admission Test and the Common Entrance Test.

Patrick has scored in the 100 percentile six times in CAT. He achieved the first rank in XAT twice, in CET thrice and once in the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test.

Anonymous: Namaste sir, I was shortlisted in KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), Bhubaneshwar, for GD PI (group discussion and personal interview) round for MBA but, due to certain reasons, I chose not to go for it.

I've also taken admission for MBA in another college with good ROI, and I'm preparing for UPSC CDS exam, AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test), and CGCAT (Coast Guard Common Admission Test).

I've also completed making notes for it. Have I taken the right decision?

By taking admission in an MBA college, you have already made a decision that you cannot change. So don't think about it.

If you are interested in appearing for government exams, you can do so along with your MBA.

Anonymous: I have secured admission for the Bachelor of Science programme in data science and AI at the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus.

As this is a newly established campus, my main focus is on the academic quality and how well-recognised this degree will be in academic and industry circles.

How would you assess the value of this degree in terms of industry acceptance, employability and global opportunities?

I would appreciate insights on long-term prospects.

IIT-Madras is known for its data science and AI courses and is a well-recognised college so it will be well accepted in the industry.

The long-term prospects should also be good.

Anonymous: Sir, I have completed my BBA in 2024 and then started preparing for a government job.

Now I want to pursue an MBA. Can you please suggest some affordable colleges that offer direct admission?

Any college that offers direct admission without an entrance exam will not be worth it as the placements will not be good.

I'd recommend you write the entrance exam and try and get into a good business school if possible.

Manasvi Rasal: Can I get online/offline admission for BBA in Pune/Mumbai without MH-CET exam/entrance exam only based on my class 12 scores?

Usually, after the admission process, there could be vacancies in different colleges as some students may withdraw admission because they have got admission in some other college.

So you can approach the college directly.

There are some colleges which are not affiliated to a university which may not accept CET. Try Flame in Pune, Atlas in Mumbai.

