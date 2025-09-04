HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NIRF Rankings 2025: IIT Madras Tops; IISc, JNU Shine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Prasanna D Zore
September 04, 2025 13:56 IST

IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 7th year; IISc Bengaluru best university, research institute.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras bagged the top spot in the ministry of education's NIRF rankings for the seventh year in a row, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, according to officials.

The rankings were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

Among universities, the top spot has been bagged by IISc Bengaluru, with the Jawaharlal Nehru University in second spot.

The third and fourth positions have been bagged by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Delhi University's Hindu College has been ranked at the top among colleges, followed by Miranda House and Hans Raj College.

Kirori Mal College is in fourth spot, while St Stephen's College has secured the fifth position.

IISc Bengaluru is the top-ranked research institution, followed by IIT Madras.

Among open universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is at the top spot, followed by Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Prasanna D Zore
