How To Apply For The SBI Bank Clerk Exam

The State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Notification 2025 for 6,589 vacancies, including 1,409 backlog openings across India.

The SBI clerk examination can be taken by those interested in junior associate (customer support and sales) roles across the country.

The SBI clerks will work as cashiers and depositors and will be responsible for all client interactions and related operations at the appointed SBI Bank branch in India.

The starting basic pay is Rs 26,730 (Rs 24,050 + two advance increments for graduates).

In metros like Mumbai, the total starting salary, including allowances (DA, HRA, TA, etc), is approximately Rs 46,000 per month.

Candidates interested in junior associate posts in the clerical cadre should review the notification before applying.

Who can apply?

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the central government.

Candidates in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally. However, they must produce proof of passing the graduation exam on or before December 31.

Candidates with integrated dual degrees must also ensure that their passing date is on or before December 31.

The age limit is between 20 and 28 years.

For additional details, candidates can refer to the SBI official website HERE.

How to apply?

You can click HERE to download SBI Clerk Notification 2025 PDF.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online HERE.

How to prepare for the SBI clerk exam

The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 selection process is conducted in two stages -- preliminary and main examination. Both stages are online and objective in nature.

Candidates who clear the prelims will be shortlisted for the mains.

The final selection of candidates will be made based on their performance in the mains exam, subject to qualifying the Language Proficiency Test (LPT) wherever applicable.

Phase 1: Preliminary examination

The objective-type preliminary test will be conducted for 100 marks.

The duration for the preliminary examination is 60 minutes.

Phase 2: Main examination

The main examination will be an objective test for 200 marks to be completed in two hours and 40 minutes.

There will be negative marking for both the preliminary and main examination. You will lose 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Phase 3: Language proficiency test

Candidates who clear the written examination have to appear for the SBI Clerk LPT. It tests a candidate's ability to read, write and understand the local language of the state that they are applying for.

Not clearing the LPT will lead to disqualification.

There is no interview round for the clerical post. Cracking the written exam is important for selection.

Important dates

Online registration for the SBI Clerk exam begins on August 6.

The last date to submit your application is August 26.

The SBI Clerk prelim exam is expected to take place in September, followed by SBI Clerk main examination in November.

