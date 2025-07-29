Want A Bank Job? IBPS Clerk Exam Dates Announced

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krishnendu Halder/Reuters

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the revised exam dates for the IBPS CRP CSA-XV (IBPS Clerk exam 2025) on its official website, ibps.in.

The short IBPS Clerk Notification 2025 for CRP CSA-XV is for the recruitment of customer service associates (CSA) vacancies in different public sector undertaking (PSU) banks.

According to the notice, the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 4, 5, and 11.

The IBPS clerk syllabus is different for the prelim and main exams.

Aspirants can check the detailed notification, published in The Indian Express, HERE (external link).

The syllabus for the prelims exam includes topics that test English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability, while the syllabus for the main exam includes reasoning ability, computer knowledge, English language, quantitative aptitude and general/financial awareness.

Job responsibilities would include data entry, customer interaction at counters, ability to handle daily cash, deposits and withdrawals at the bank.

The notification applies to as many as 11 public sector banks including the Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, etc.

How to apply?

Candidates who want to apply for the IBPS Clerk exam must fill out the application form and register when it is released on July 31.

Only those candidates who will successfully submit their IBPS clerk application form will be able to download their IBPS Clerk admit card from the official website.

Important dates

The IBPS clerk application form for 2025 will be released on July 31.

The IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 4, 5 and 11.

The IBPS clerk mains examination will be held November 29.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.