How To Apply for GATE 2026

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
August 06, 2025 11:07 IST

When is GATE 2026?

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ludovic Delot/Pexels

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has launched the official website for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026.

Students can access the GATE website HERE

What is GATE?

The GATE is a national-level entrance exam jointly organised by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), department of higher education and the ministry of education.

The examination tests candidates for a comprehensive understanding of different subjects in engineering, technology, science, architecture and humanities for admission into master's level programmes like MTech, ME or direct PhD programmes in top institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology.

If you want to make a career in leading public sector undertakings (PSUs) like ONGC, NTPC, BHEL, DRDO or ISRO, you must appear for GATE 2026.

Who will conduct GATE 2026?

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will conduct GATE 2026 this year.

Who can apply for GATE 2026?

To be eligible for GATE 2026, you must be currently studying in the third or higher years of a degree programme or have completed a degree programme in engineering/technology/architecture/science/commerce/arts/humanities from a recognised institute.

Candidates who possess certification must ensure that the examinations are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as being equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning, etc.

Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing these qualifying degree programmes at a foreign country are also eligible to apply.

Candidates can appear for the GATE exam multiple times; there is no limit on the number of attempts.

When to apply for GATE 2026?

The application process for GATE 2026 will begin on August 25.

Candidates can apply without a late fee until September 25.

The extended deadline for GATE 2026, with a late fee, is October 6.

GATE 2026 will be conducted in February 2026.

gate 2026

REDIFF GETAHEAD
