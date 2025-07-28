HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CAT 2025 To Be Held On November 30

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: July 28, 2025 11:02 IST

This year, IIM-Kozhikode will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) examination on Sunday, November 30.

cat 2025 notification

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Artem Podrez/Pexels

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 notification is out.

This year, the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will conduct the exam.

About CAT 2025

The CAT 2025, a highly competitive entrance exam, determines admission into various management programmes offered by top business schools in India, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The syllabus includes three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR) and quantitative aptitude (QA).

Each section has a time limit of 40 minutes, resulting in a total exam duration of 120 minutes.

The scoring scheme is +3 for each correct answer and -1 for each incorrect answer. This means, there is negative marking for every incorrect answer.

How to apply for CAT 2025

Interested and eligible students can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in on August 1 and apply online.

Important dates

The application form will be available from August 1 onwards.

The last date to apply is September 13.

The admit card will be made available November 5 onwards.

The CAT 2025 examination is scheduled on Sunday, November 30.

The result is likely to be released in January 2026.

Application cost

The registration fee for the exam will be Rs 1,300 for SC/ST/DA and Rs 2,600 for others.

CAT 2025 test venues

The CAT 2025 test will be administered across 170 cities. The applicants will be allowed to select 5 preferred cities as their test venues from which one will be allocated as per candidate's preference order and availability.

To improve the applicant's chances of admission to top-tier business and management schools in India, a percentile score of 95 or above is preferred.

For admission into top IIMs like IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Kozhikode and IIM-Calcutta, students need to aim for a CAT percentile in the range of 97 to 99+ percentile.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

