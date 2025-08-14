How To Apply For The North Eastern Merit Scholarship

This scholarship is available for meritorious students from the north eastern region for pursuing higher professional courses in recognised Indian institutions.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/ Pexels

The NEC Merit Scholarship for Students of NER 2025-26 is an opportunity offered by the North Eastern Council (NEC), ministry of development of the North Eastern Region (NER), to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from the NER for pursuing higher professional courses in recognised Indian institutions.

Selected students will receive the scholarship under this scheme as listed below:

For diploma-level courses: Rs 20,000 per annum

For degree-level courses: Rs 22,000 per annum

For PG courses: Rs 25,000 per annum

For MPhil/PhD degree: Rs 30,000 per annum

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of one of the following northeastern states: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura

Be enrolled in a diploma, degree or postgraduate course or be registered in an MPhil or PhD programme

Have passed the required qualifying examination (HSLC/HSSLC/secondary school leaving/senior secondary leaving certificate) from a recognised state/central board (for diploma courses).

Have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the qualifying examinations

Have an annual family income of less than Rs 8,00,000 from all sources.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the NEC Merit Scholarship 2025 is October 31.

