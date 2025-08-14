HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How To Apply For The North Eastern Merit Scholarship

August 14, 2025 15:15 IST

This scholarship is available for meritorious students from the north eastern region for pursuing higher professional courses in recognised Indian institutions.

How to apply for NEC Merit Scholarship 2025

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/Pexels

The NEC Merit Scholarship for Students of NER 2025-26 is an opportunity offered by the North Eastern Council (NEC), ministry of development of the North Eastern Region (NER), to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from the NER for pursuing higher professional courses in recognised Indian institutions.

Selected students will receive the scholarship under this scheme as listed below:

  • For diploma-level courses: Rs 20,000 per annum
  • For degree-level courses: Rs 22,000 per annum
  • For PG courses: Rs 25,000 per annum
  • For MPhil/PhD degree: Rs 30,000 per annum

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

  • Be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of one of the following northeastern states: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura
  • Be enrolled in a diploma, degree or postgraduate course or be registered in an MPhil or PhD programme
  • Have passed the required qualifying examination (HSLC/HSSLC/secondary school leaving/senior secondary leaving certificate) from a recognised state/central board (for diploma courses).
  • Have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the qualifying examinations
  • Have an annual family income of less than Rs 8,00,000 from all sources.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the NEC Merit Scholarship 2025 is October 31.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

