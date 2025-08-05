How To Apply For The Dalai Lama Scholarship

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

The Dalai Lama Trust Scholarship 2025 is inviting applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

The fully-funded scholarship, offered by the Dalai Lama Trust, supports students who demonstrate academic potential, strong moral character or come from financially challenged backgrounds.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the Dalai Lama Trust Scholarship, an applicant must:

Be an Indian citizen and a resident of Himachal Pradesh

Fulfil one of the following eligibility criteria

Undergraduate applicants must:

Display strong academic performance OR

Be responsible, sincere, honest and bear good moral conduct OR

Be orphaned, semi-orphaned or belong to a destitute family

Postgraduate applicants must:

Have been awarded an undergraduate scholarship by the Dalai Lama Trust.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can apply online HERE.

Important date

The last date to apply is August 31.

