How To Apply For The Dalai Lama Scholarship

August 05, 2025 15:49 IST

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

The Dalai Lama Trust Scholarship 2025 is inviting applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

The fully-funded scholarship, offered by the Dalai Lama Trust, supports students who demonstrate academic potential, strong moral character or come from financially challenged backgrounds.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the Dalai Lama Trust Scholarship, an applicant must:

  • Be an Indian citizen and a resident of Himachal Pradesh
  • Fulfil one of the following eligibility criteria

Undergraduate applicants must:

  • Display strong academic performance OR
  • Be responsible, sincere, honest and bear good moral conduct OR
  • Be orphaned, semi-orphaned or belong to a destitute family

Postgraduate applicants must:

  • Have been awarded an undergraduate scholarship by the Dalai Lama Trust.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can apply online HERE.

Important date

The last date to apply is August 31.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

dalai lama trust scholarship 2025

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
