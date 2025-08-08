HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PG, PhD Scholarships For Gurukul Scholars

PG, PhD Scholarships For Gurukul Scholars

REDIFF GET AHEAD
August 08, 2025 14:16 IST

Gurukul-educated students can now pursue postgraduate and doctoral research through the Setubandha Scholar Scheme.
Selected fellows will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 40,000 to Rs 65,000 and an annual contingency grant of Rs 1-2 lakhs.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

What is it about

The Setubandha Scholar Scheme aims to bring gurukul scholars from traditional Indian learning systems into the formal academic and research ecosystem.

The programme, launched by the ministry of education and implemented by the Indian Knowledge System Division in collaboration with the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, allows students who may not hold formal academic degrees to pursue recognised postgraduate and doctoral-level research in 18 fields, including Ayurveda, cognitive science, mathematics, political theory, Sanskrit grammar, performing arts, health sciences and more.

Who can apply

The applicant must be trained under a traditional guru or a gurukul system for a minimum of five years.

The person must not be more than 32 years of age at the time of application.

Certification from the guru/gurukul in the prescribed format is mandatory.

The candidate must demonstrate excellence in traditional Indian knowledge systems such as the shastras, Sanskrit literature, philosophy or related disciplines

Scheme categories

Category 1: PG level scholars

Candidates who are deemed by the expert panel to have knowledge equivalent to a completed bachelor's degree and possess the requisite background to pursue a master's degree.

Fellowship: Rs 40,000 per month

Research grant: Rs 1,00,000 per year

Category 2: PhD level scholars

Candidates who are deemed by the expert panel to have knowledge equivalent to a completed master’s degree and possess the requisite background to pursue PhD level studies.

Fellowship: Rs 65,000 per month

Research grant: Rs 2,00,000 per year

How to apply

The candidates can apply online by filling the application form HERE.

Important date

The last date to apply is August 15.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
