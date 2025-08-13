HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » How To Apply For Rs 2.5 Lakh Disability Scholarship

How To Apply For Rs 2.5 Lakh Disability Scholarship

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
1 Minute Read
Share:

August 13, 2025 14:19 IST

The NSP Post Matric Scholarship offers benefits up to Rs 2.5 lakh to students with disabilities.

How to apply for the NSP post matric scholarship 2025?

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ivan Samkov/Pexels

What is the NSP Post Matric Scholarship 2025?

An initiative by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities, government of India, the NSP Post Matric Scholarship benefits students with disabilities.

Eligible students will receive scholarships that provide maintenance, a book grant and disability allowance.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must:

  • Be an Indian citizen
  • Be pursuing studies from Class 11 to postgraduation in a recognised school/university
  • Have a disability of at least 40 per cent as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016
  • Have an annual family income of less than Rs 2,50,000

How to apply

Interested students can apply online HERE.

Important date

The last date to apply is October 31.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

NSP post matric scholarship 2025-26

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Do You Parent A Mini Adult?
How Do You Parent A Mini Adult?
PG, PhD Scholarships For Gurukul Scholars
PG, PhD Scholarships For Gurukul Scholars
How To Apply For The SBI Bank Clerk Exam
How To Apply For The SBI Bank Clerk Exam
How To Apply For The Dalai Lama Scholarship
How To Apply For The Dalai Lama Scholarship
MBA Or UPSC: Which Is Better For Career?
MBA Or UPSC: Which Is Better For Career?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sridevi's 11 Best Performances

webstory image 2

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 3

India's Highest Paid IT CEOs

VIDEOS

Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday with paparazzi0:54

Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday with paparazzi

I-Day Parade: Full-dress rehearsal at Red Fort in New Delhi3:35

I-Day Parade: Full-dress rehearsal at Red Fort in New Delhi

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!0:31

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV