How To Apply For Rs 2.5 Lakh Disability Scholarship

The NSP Post Matric Scholarship offers benefits up to Rs 2.5 lakh to students with disabilities.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ivan Samkov/Pexels

What is the NSP Post Matric Scholarship 2025?

An initiative by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities, government of India, the NSP Post Matric Scholarship benefits students with disabilities.

Eligible students will receive scholarships that provide maintenance, a book grant and disability allowance.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must:

Be an Indian citizen

Be pursuing studies from Class 11 to postgraduation in a recognised school/university

Have a disability of at least 40 per cent as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016

Have an annual family income of less than Rs 2,50,000

How to apply

Interested students can apply online HERE.

Important date

The last date to apply is October 31.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.