Ivory To Denim: Rabiya's Stunning Style

By REDIFF STYLE
July 17, 2025 13:27 IST
July 17, 2025 13:27 IST

Rabiya Khatoon knows how to make fashion speak without saying a word.

With a flair for clean silhouettes and statement drapes, Rabiya's style is a celebration of individuality.

Whether she's channelling modern elegance or earthy drama, she's always camera-ready.

On the work front, her next film, Meghaalu Cheppina Prema Katha, is set to release on July 17, 2025.

Rabiya Khatoon

IMAGE: Ethereal in ivory -- Rabiya owns soft-toned sophistication. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rabiya Khatoon/Instagram

 

Rabiya Khatoon

IMAGE: Rabiya serves corp-core glam in contemporary navy blue co-ords that ooze elegance.

 

Rabiya Khatoon

IMAGE: The power of minimalism -- she lets the cut and confidence do the talking.

 

Rabiya Khatoon

IMAGE: A golden silk dream -- rich textures, richer attitude.

 

Rabiya Khatoon

IMAGE: When fusion meets finesse -- the drama is in the detailing of Rabiya's red sari gown.

 

Rabiya Khatoon

IMAGE: Regal silhouette and demure styling -- a masterclass in ethnic wear by this fashionista.

 

Rabiya Khatoon

IMAGE: The girl-next-door vibe -- Rabiya stuns in this denim ensemble for a comfy-chic shot.

 

REDIFF STYLE
